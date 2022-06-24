The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

All Star snub? Candace Parker ‘very surprised’ Courtney Vandersloot wasn’t voted starter

Nearing the midway point of the season, Vandersloot is once again at the top of the league in assists averaging 7.1 per game, less than one assist per game behind Natasha Cloud (7.4). She’s led the league in assists for the past four seasons.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE All Star snub? Candace Parker ‘very surprised’ Courtney Vandersloot wasn’t voted starter
AP22173097285236.jpg

AP

LOS ANGELES — When the All-Star starters were announced, Courtney Vandersloot was noticeably missing from the list.

She’s expected to be among the reserves, the pool of players voted on by WNBA coaches, but was eighth among guards in voting by fans, media and players.

“I was very surprised,” said Candace Parker, who was selected as a starter in her seventh All-Star Game.

Nearing the midway point of the season, Vandersloot is again at the top of the league in assists, averaging 7.1 per game, less than one assist behind Natasha Cloud (7.4). She has led the league in assists for the last four seasons.

Her points average (12.1) is substantially lower than Kelsey Plum (20.3) and Jackie Young (18.2), who finished first and second in the voting. She’s shooting 46% this season, averaging seven fewer minutes per game than both Plum and Young.

Joining Plum and Young as starting guards are Sabrina Ionescu and Sue Bird.

“The only reason I would be bothered is if there was somebody on there that didn’t deserve it,” Vandersloot said. “That’s not the case. All those players deserve to be starters. I’m happy for all of them.”

Vandersloot completed one of the best point-guard performances in WNBA history to lead the Sky to a championship last year, averaging a double-double through the playoffs. She became the second player in WNBA history to have a playoff triple-double, joining Sheryl Swoopes. By Ticha Penichero’s standards, the league’s second all-time assist leader, it was the best performance by a point guard in WNBA history.

The Sky’s floor general is often acknowledged by coaches throughout the league as the best point guard. To her, that’s the recognition she appreciates.

“First the critics say, ‘she has to win a championship,’ ” Sky general manager/coach James Wade said. “Now, she’s won. She’s led the league in assists. She’s had clutch plays. She scored the championship-securing basket. I don’t know what else she has to do.

‘‘You see a lot of players get grandfathered into the All-Star starters even if they’re not having the type of years as ’Sloot. They skip over her and what she’s done.”

The votes among players, fans and media were mostly aligned, but there were some inconsistency among the starters. Bird, for example, was voted third by fans, ninth by media and seventh by players. Ionescu was voted sixth by fans, fourth by media and fifth by players.

The Sky concluded the third game of their three-game road trip Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks. It was Parker’s first time playing in Crypto.com Arena, formerly theStaples Center, since 2019 and her first time playing in Los Angeles since signing with the Sky last year. When she came out of the tunnel for the pregame shootaround, she was welcomed by fans on either side of the tunnel.

Parker maintains that she hasn’t decided whether or not this will be her last season, saying that when she no longer enjoys the grind of preparing for a season, she’ll know it’s the end.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Candace Parker gets record third career triple-double in Sky’s win over Sparks
On the road: Live Q&A chat answers your questions about title-defending Sky
On 50th anniversary of Title IX, Sky reflect on past experiences and what’s needed for future generations
Sky’s Candace Parker named to seventh WNBA All-Star team
‘We’re a championship team for a reason’: Commissioner’s Cup preview between Sky and Aces sees both teams make league history
Sky make WNBA-record 28-point comeback in win over Las Vegas; Rebekah Gardner braces for L.A. homecoming
The Latest
1404905148.jpg
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Live updates on reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey talks about the leak of the draft of the Supreme Court decision at a Chicago news conference in May.
Elections
GOP gov hopefuls: ‘Historic’ overturn of Roe v. Wade signals ‘battle for life in the frontlines moves right here to Illinois’
Republican Jesse Sullivan declared with a smile, “What a beautiful day.” GOP frontrunner Darren Bailey called the Supreme Court decision “historic and welcomed.” But if either wins in November, they would likely still face Democrats in Springfield determined to keep the state’s abortion laws on the books and even try to expand them.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his remarks during a pro-abortion rights rally
Columnists
Illinois is already an abortion rights oasis. Democrats want to do more
Planned Parenthood of Illinois has a list of demands that is worth looking at as a possible roadmap.
By Rich Miller
 
A woman rests next to anti-abortion posters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Anti-abortion organizations react to Roe v. Wade’s end
Anti-abortion organizations say they are dedicated to fight for the lives of the unborn throughout the Midwest amid the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Three people were wounded June 24, 2022, in a shooting in Chatham.
News
Two 15-year-old boys among 3 shot in Chatham
The group was on the sidewalk the 8100 block of South King Drive when someone in a vehicle opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 