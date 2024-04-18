The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky release new Rebel edition uniform

The new uniform features light blue coloring, silver piping and a white gradient throughout that it meant to exemplify “infinite possibilities.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky release new Rebel edition uniform
Diamond DeShields models the Chicago Sky's rebel jersey.

Diamond DeShields models the Chicago Sky’s rebel jersey.

Chicago Sky

The Sky released their newest uniform and it’s full of “infinite possibilities.”

At least, that’s what it’s meant to illustrate with its light blue coloring and white gradient throughout. Guard Diamond DeShields and forward Brianna Turner were the two players featured in the Sky’s release of their new Rebel edition Nike uniform.

The immediate reaction from fans was positive.

“They cooked,” Eric Nemchoke wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Yeah. Yeah. That is snazzy,” Mickey Roberts added on the social media platform.

“Sky Town” is written across the front of the jersey, which the team said is a play on the city’s “Chi Town” nickname.

Other odes to the city within the uniform are four stars down the side of the shorts, which was inspired by the city’s flag. For anyone unfamiliar, the four stars on Chicago’s flag represent four major moments in the city’s history. The first star represents Fort Dearborn. The second is representative of the Great Chicago Fire. The third is for the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, and the fourth is for the Century of Progress Exposition.

“I’m gonna get it,” Dion Boykin wrote on social media. “But I wish they did another black jersey.”

“Pricing it at $129 before taxes, yikes,” Matt Linder said.

The WNBA season tips off on May 14 with a slate of games including the Indiana Fever taking on the Washington Mystics on the road. The Sky play the following evening against the Dallas Wings on the road.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky earn a B- for draft: They got big names, but they're big projects
Sky get what they wanted, selecting Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese with No. 3 and No. 7 picks
WNBA Draft gives Sky fans renewed optimism
Sky select Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell with 13th overall pick in WNBA Draft
Sky select Angel Reese with No. 7 overall pick in WNBA Draft
Sky select Kamilla Cardoso with No. 3 overall pick in WNBA Draft
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom helps with our kids but favors sister’s over mine
Parent feels her son is neglected by his grandma because she looks after his cousins more often and spends more money on them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, April 18, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Atlanta Hawks v Chicago Bulls - Play-In Tournament
Bulls
Bulls dominate Hawks to advance in play-in tournament
Coby White led with a career high 42 points, and the Bulls will face the Heat on Friday for No. 8 seed in the East.
By Joe Cowley
 
BAIL-091923-05.JPG
Crime
Man charged in slaying of 74-year-old man in Greater Grand Crossing
Shermain Sargent, 41, is accused of beating Timothy Ash, 74, on Jan. 7 in the 6400 block of South King Drive. Ash died Jan. 12 of injuries suffered from the assault, the medical examiner reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jerry Reinsdorf
Sports Media
Jerry Reinsdorf’s timing for new RSN isn’t great, but it shouldn’t stop him: expert
“It may be the best option available,” Marc Ganis, the co-founder and CEO of Chicago-based Sportscorp Ltd., said Wednesday. “Sometimes you just have to take the best option available, even if it’s not ideal.”
By Jeff Agrest
 