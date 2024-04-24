The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Sky rookie Angel Reese's star power already being felt in Chicago

Reese’s jersey sold out on the online WNBA store site within days of her being drafted by the Sky with the No. 7 overall pick.

By  Annie Costabile
   
The Sky's no. 7 overall pick, Angel Reese and No. 13 overall pick Brynna Maxwell were introduced to the media Wednesday at the team's practice facility in Deerfield.

Paul Beaty/For the Sun-Times

Angel Reese made her descent from the heavens — the luxuries of playing for LSU — a championship-winning program — into her new reality: playing for a WNBA championship-winning franchise.

However, the tinsel that comes with a title at the pro level is a lot different than in college — at least, it is in Chicago.

Prior to her introduction, Reese shared her candid thoughts on being ready to start back at square one. She echoed those thoughts again Wednesday from Deerfield.

“I don’t want to go into the league thinking that I’m automatically on a team, because I’m not,” Reese said. “Anybody can get cut any given day.”

Reese is right.

The truth in her case, however, is Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca and coach Teresa Weatherspoon didn’t draft her or No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso to cut them. They drafted these two stars to be the future of the organization. What they’re already proving is they have the star power to be the future of Chicago sports, if their development goes accordingly.

For Reese, that development means pushing to evolve into more of a stretch four with a range that extends beyond the paint.

“Growing up, I always watched Candace Parker,” Reese said. “Her being here before, and being able to see her now, she’s always been a versatile player.”

“I like watching big guards. That’s where I want to get my game. Being able to be a big guard, stretch four, point forward.”

Despite having not played a minute in the WNBA yet, Cardoso and Reese’s impact is already being felt within the franchise.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley — who already owns Atlanta Dream season tickets — told the Sun-Times she plans to buy courtside season tickets even though she likely won’t be able to attend many games in person.

“Kamilla’s going to be there by herself,” Staley said. “If she meets friends and wants them to come to the game — I know she gets tickets — but to be there up close and personal is a little bit different.”

The Sky’s No. 13 overall pick, guard Brynna Maxwell, out of Gonzaga, was introduced Wednesday as well. The realities of making a roster in the WNBA — which is capped at 12 players — put Maxwell on the chopping block going into training camp.

However, her shooting efficiency provides the Sky with a much needed skillset if she can prove it’ll translate at the professional level in training camp.

“My shot is a pretty unique shot,” Maxwell said. I provide some offense that they’re lacking. Everyone’s fighting for a spot, and there are a lot of good players. We’ll see how it shakes out.”

Reese’s jersey sold out within days of her being drafted by the Sky and opting to wear No. 5 jersey instead of No. 10. Cardoso and Reese both wore No. 10 in college.

After the draft, the Sky received an influx of followers on social media, and their ticket sales have also been positively impacted.

“I’ve taken on that [celebrity] role,” Reese said. “A lot of players have, a lot of players from my class. It was a really historic class in being able to change things. Going in the right direction is really important.”

The 2024 WNBA Draft class has drawn comparisons to the Larry Bird and Magic Johnson era of the NBA, which gave way to Michael Jordan’s takeover.

From 1986 to 1992, Jordan and the Bulls practiced out of the same recreation center Reese will now call home. The celebrity of players like Bird, Johnson and eventually Jordan propelled the league to new heights.

The expectation is that Reese and her 2024 draft class peers will do the same. The Sky have been touting plans for a new practice facility since last year but have yet to announce anything concrete.

Co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson told the Sun-Times last week that her hope is to make an announcement before the start of the 2024 season.

