The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

WNBA commissioner blames gun violence for lack of outdoor fan events during All-Star weekend

Though Cathy Engelbert expressed concerns about outdoor events, the league’s lone event open to the public, WNBA Live, was held outdoors.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE WNBA commissioner blames gun violence for lack of outdoor fan events during All-Star weekend
Commissioner of the WNBA, Cathy Engelbert, speaks during a news conference before the start of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena.

Commissioner of the WNBA, Cathy Engelbert, speaks during a news conference before the start of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

All weekend, the WNBA’s All-Stars talked about how the 18th annual game felt different. They described a higher level of attention surrounding the event, better player-thrown parties and an overall feeling of being treated like All-Stars.

Severely lacking, though, were planned fan activities and even the ability to purchase tickets to events such as the skills competition and three-point contest, which were held at McCormick Place, not Wintrust Arena. One event specifically, a concert thrown by Chance the Rapper, seemed like a great opportunity to engage Chicago fans.

But WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert didn’t see it that way.

“We would have loved to have opened that up to the public,” she said Sunday. “Because of security concerns dating way back to Mandalay Bay, dating back to other things that have happened here in Chicago, Uvalde and Buffalo, there’s a lot of concern about outdoor events right now unfortunately in our country. So we were just trying to do the best we could.”

Meanwhile, the Taste of Chicago was taking place less than two miles from McCormick Place, where the WNBA’s limited outdoor events were being held.

The general public was unable to attend most major All-Star events outside of the game Sunday. Nike Nationals participants, their families, All-Star players’ families and friends and select Sky season-ticket holders were able to secure tickets to the skills and three-point competitions Saturday. Youth players, corporate partners and players were admitted into the Chance the Rapper concert.

Despite Engelbert expressing concerns about outdoor events, the league’s lone event open to the public, WNBA Live, was held outdoors. The league had been planning the All-Star Game in Chicago since last fall. Engelbert said consultations with security experts, including the Chicago Police Department, led to the league’s decision to limit fan attendance.

Wintrust Arena wasn’t available to the WNBA on Saturday because of a Pampered Chef event, which is a better explanation as to why there were so few fan activities.

“Cobbling together everything that’s going on, coming off two tough COVID years and not having Wintrust available yesterday, it just wasn’t possible to have a fan event,” Engelbert said. “We didn’t have an arena to have it in here in the city of Chicago.”

Championship feelings

The All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena was played in front of a near sold-out crowd of 9,572. Last year during the WNBA Finals, the arena was at maximum capacity with 10,897.

Sky players weren’t on the same team in the game. Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman played for Team Stewart, coached by the Sky’s, James Wade, and Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot played for the victorious Team Wilson, coached by the Aces’ Becky Hammon.

“Just had Finals feels all over again,” Copper said. “I think the atmosphere was incredible. Especially when Chicago Sky players were being announced. It just felt so amazing to be a part of something so special.”

Copper added that the only thing that will help ease the pain of losing to her teammates is winning another championship.

Changes coming

Engelbert opened her news conference announcing changes on the horizon for the WNBA, beginning with chartered flights for both teams in the WNBA Finals this year and a 50% increase to the postseason bonus pool.

Also, the regular-season schedule will expand from 36 games to 40 next year, and two teams will be added by 2025.

“I’d say probably 10 or 15 cities are very interested in hosting a WNBA team,” Engelbert said. “We’re meeting here and there, I’ll call it with interested ownership groups. We’re looking for the right ownership groups with the right commitment, the right arena situation, the right city to support a WNBA franchise.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
This You Gotta See: Sky are in great position as second half begins, but will it last?
WNBA All-Stars wear Brittney Griner’s jersey in 18th annual game
Brittney Griner honored by All-Stars
Sky’s Allie Quigley becomes first pro basketball player to win four three-point shooting contests
WNBA needs some new household names to help it work its way into new households
Sky’s James Wade on gun violence: ‘The way society is, you’re safe nowhere’
The Latest
Cooper Roberts, 8, was shot at the Highland Park Independence Day Parade July 4, 2022.
Highland Park parade shooting
What one bullet did to young Highland Park shooting victim
The family of Cooper Roberts, a boy shot during the Highland Park parade shooting, released a statement Sunday detailing the damage one bullet did to the 8-year-old.
By Zack Miller
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Michael Kopech battles through early struggles to keep White Sox in game
Despite control issues and a noticeable dip in velocity, Kopech pitched 5 1/3 innings of four-hit ball that allowed the Sox to rally for a 4-2 victory over the Tigers.
By Mark Gonzales
 
A woman hangs up a ribbons at a vigil at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park, Illinois, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Over a thousand people gathered to listen to music and guest speakers and have a moment of silence for the seven victims of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in Highland Park.
Columnists
Week after Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, activists head to DC to push assault weapons ban
The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a July 20 hearing on the Highland Park slaughter; HP Mayor Nancy Rotering to testify.
By Lynn Sweet
 
People gather in the shade and at a memorial for the victims of the July 4th shooting at the Port Clinton Square in downtown Highland Park on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park’s Central Avenue reopens with busy shops, bustling traffic and remembrances of a week ago
Memorials, violin music and ‘HP strong’ signs greeted people returning to the scene of last week’s massacre.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cubs starter Drew Smyly was charged with four runs in two-plus innings against the Dodgers on Sunday.
Cubs
Drew Smyly returns from IL, throws two-plus innings in Cubs’ 11-9 loss to Dodgers
The Dodgers swept the four-game series.
By Maddie Lee
 