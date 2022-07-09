WNBA kicks off All-Star weekend with orange carpet

Sky star Candace Parker was one of the last players to walk the orange carpet Friday evening, kicking off weekend festivities ahead of the 18th WNBA All-Star Game — the first in Chicago.

Those festivities have come a long way since 2013,the first year Parker played as an All-Star, earning game MVP honors. All 22 All-Stars appeared on the carpet this year, along with the Sky’s entire coaching staff.

Fashion has long been a way for WNBA players to show a personal side, and many of them Friday credited previous All-Stars for paving the way.

“Cappie Pondexter, 100%, and Chicago knows that better than anybody else,” Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike said, referring to the former Sky point guard. “She was definitely one of those players that was doing it way before tunnel walks. I love now that players can express themselves, inspire and influence through their fashion. It’s become part of our persona.”

Seven-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike credited two-time WNBA champion Cappie Pondexter for putting the WNBA on the map when it comes to fashion trends and self-expression. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times,

Courtney Vandersloot revealed that her wife, fellow Sky guard Allie Quigley, is her stylist. Parker said she prefers showing up to games in sweats. But regardless of players’ personal style choices, all acknowledged the WNBA is setting the standard for self-expression.

“What’s so beautiful about the WNBA is the diversity and the different personalities,” veteran Storm guard Sue Bird said. “Fashion and clothing, if you’re into that, is one way to express that.

“For a long time, I think our league was trying to fit into boxes. Those boxes were really limiting. Here we are now. It’s been really great to watch other players embrace the fashion side of things, and it’s all because you get a chance to showcase your personality, what you like and the different sides of you.”

Courtney Vandersloot revealed on the WNBA Orange Carpet that wife, Allie Quigley is her stylist. The duo decided on what they were wearing for the carpet Friday morning. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Many players walking the Orange Carpet credited Sue Bird, who is making her 13th All-Star appearance, for setting the tone in the league when it comes to fashion. Bird credits her fiancé Megan Rapinoe with helping her fashion choices evolve. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Seven-time All-Star Candace Parker said she prefers sweats on game days but loves expressing herself through fashion when the time calls for it. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lynx center, Sylvia Fowles who played seven seasons with the Sky is set to retire at the end of the 2022 season. This will be her eighth All-Star appearance. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby has a personal designer, Amenzia who creates custom pieces for her throughout the season. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The entire Sky coaching staff walked the WNBA Orange Carpet. Two-time All-Star Kahleah Copper said that she was impressed with all of her coach’s style choices. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times,

Four-time WNBA All-Star, Breanna Stewart will co-captain the All-Star team coached by James Wade and his staff featuring Sky All-Stars Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times