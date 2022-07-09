WNBA kicks off All-Star weekend with orange carpet
Fashion has long been a way for WNBA players to show a personal side, and many of them Friday credited previous All-Stars for paving the way.
Sky star Candace Parker was one of the last players to walk the orange carpet Friday evening, kicking off weekend festivities ahead of the 18th WNBA All-Star Game — the first in Chicago.
Those festivities have come a long way since 2013,the first year Parker played as an All-Star, earning game MVP honors. All 22 All-Stars appeared on the carpet this year, along with the Sky’s entire coaching staff.
“Cappie Pondexter, 100%, and Chicago knows that better than anybody else,” Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike said, referring to the former Sky point guard. “She was definitely one of those players that was doing it way before tunnel walks. I love now that players can express themselves, inspire and influence through their fashion. It’s become part of our persona.”
Courtney Vandersloot revealed that her wife, fellow Sky guard Allie Quigley, is her stylist. Parker said she prefers showing up to games in sweats. But regardless of players’ personal style choices, all acknowledged the WNBA is setting the standard for self-expression.
“What’s so beautiful about the WNBA is the diversity and the different personalities,” veteran Storm guard Sue Bird said. “Fashion and clothing, if you’re into that, is one way to express that.
“For a long time, I think our league was trying to fit into boxes. Those boxes were really limiting. Here we are now. It’s been really great to watch other players embrace the fashion side of things, and it’s all because you get a chance to showcase your personality, what you like and the different sides of you.”