The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 29, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky showed urgency in Game 1 vs. Sun but lacked production

“You have to enforce your will and make the game be played the way you want it to be,” Allie Quigley said.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky showed urgency in Game 1 vs. Sun but lacked production
merlin_107781744.jpg

Connecticut Sun’s Natisha Hiedeman (2) guards against Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot (22) as she drives the ball in the third quarter of the first game of the 2022 WNBA semifinals between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun at the Wintrust Arena, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time, Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Ahead of the Sky’s series opener Sunday against the Sun, coach/general manager James Wade said his team had a different level of focus than it did the week before.

He was referencing the Sky’s Game 1 loss to the Liberty on their home court in which the Sky give up a six-point lead with three minutes to play, missing 10 of their last 11 shots in the process. In the series-opening loss to the Sun, Wade’s team played with urgency, but it lacked production.

Only three players finished scoring in double figures. Candace Parker led the way with 19 points, Kahleah Copper had 13 and Emma Meesseman 10. The Sky’s five other players who took the floor combined for 21.

The Sun executed their defensive game plan, which was to “play messy,” according to coach/GM Curt Miller. They converted 12 Sky turnovers into 20 points and outrebounded the Sky 47-36.

All season, the Sky have proved to be a team that responds well to adversity. They went 35 games before losing back-to-back games in the regular season and responded to their Game 1 loss to the Liberty with two convincing performances.

The semifinals are different, though. For starters, the Sun are a top-three team in the league, and they carry a grudge. After being knocked out by the Sky in the semifinals last season 3-1 and losing all four meetings in the regular season, this series is personal to the Sun.

Sun’s motivation

The Sun are playing a lot like the Sky did during the postseason last year — like a team with nothing to lose. In pursuit of their first title, the Sun have been forthcoming about expected changes to their roster in the offseason. Four players will become unrestricted free agents, including Brionna Jones and Courtney Williams. Natisha Hiedeman will be a restricted free agent.

“We know this team won’t be together next year,” DeWanna Bonner said after Game 1. “Contracts are up. We want to be here now. Everybody is focused on the present. The way we are playing, the confidence we have in each other, our defense, we’re just playing. We’re in the moment.”

As fans saw last year, that type of motivation can do a lot to spark a title run.

Sky need more from ‘Sloot’

The Sun did a great job of disrupting the Sky’s offense, but Courtney Vandersloot specifically was neutralized. She finished with five points on 2-for-8 shooting and had just two assists.

Last year, Vandersloot averaged a double-double in the postseason (13 points, 10.2 assists). Against the Sun, she recorded the second postseason triple-double in WNBA history in the series opener in Uncasville, Connecticut. If the Sky are going to extend this series, they need more from their floor general.

Semifinal statistics

The Storm and Sun upset the home team in the first game of their series, marking the third time in WNBA history that both road teams won the semifinal opener. According to ESPN, teams that won Game 1 of a best-of-five series have gone on to win eight of 12 series in WNBA history.

The 2021 Sky are one of those eight teams. To prevent the Sun from joining that list, the Sky need to have a similar Game 2 response that they had in the first round. It starts with controlling the style and pace of play.

“You have to enforce your will and make the game be played the way you want it to be,” Allie Quigley said.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky have adjustments to make in Game 2, but Parker doesn’t need to change a thing
Sky fall behind again, drop Game 1 of WNBA semifinals to Sun
Sky lose another Game 1, fall to Sun 68-63
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
Sky must carry over urgency from first round
Sky star Candace Parker navigates slumps same way she reacts to career highs: By keeping level head
The Latest
R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in March 2019.
R. Kelly
Two R. Kelly accusers tell their stories on the stand, corroborate Kelly’s abuse of ‘Jane’
The testimony from “Pauline” and “Tracy” comes as federal prosecutors say their case against the imprisoned singer is coming to a close.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
A man climbs onto a Chicago Police Department vehicle as officials attempted to break up a street takeover, where hundreds gathered to watch cars drift in circles at West 119th and South Halsted streets on the Far South Side, Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022.
Editorials
To stop drag racing, rev up the arrests
This weekend’s mayhem was more than a hint to authorities that impounding the cars and fining those involved in unsanctioned events isn’t enough.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Orange, the color of the movement fighting gun violence, marks the informal memorial to the Highland Park July 4 parade massacre victims, organized by artist Jacqueline von Edelberg.
Columnists
In Highland Park, art is helping to return to normal almost two months after July 4 parade massacre
Thousands attended Highland Park’s Port Clinton Art Festival this weekend; an informal memorial to massacre victims draws a constant stream of people.
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_107373923.jpg
Bears
Bears o-line update: Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins looking good, for starters
Jones, a fifth-round pick from Southern Utah, is expected to start the regular-season opener against the 49ers. Jenkins has established himself at right guard after moving there on Aug. 15 — though trade rumors persist.
By Mark Potash
 
Gilda Wrenn.
Obituaries
Gilda Wrenn dies at 97; immigrated from Dominican Republic and welcomed all to her home in Chicago
Mrs. Wrenn once hosted three Dominican Major League players for a home-cooked meal. Two of them were brothers, first basemen and outfielders: Felipe Alou of the Atlanta Braves and Matty Alou of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as Juan Marichal, then a pitcher with the San Francisco Giants.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 