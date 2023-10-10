The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky hire Teresa Weatherspoon as coach

Former Pelicans assistant, a Hall of Famer, replaces interim coach Emre Vatansever

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky hire Teresa Weatherspoon as coach
Teresa Weatherspoon

Assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 04, 2022 in Chicago

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Sky are finalizing terms to make Teresa Weatherspoon their new coach according to her agent, Richard Gray. 

Weatherspoon is set to become the Sky’s seventh coach and first operating in the individual role. The former Pelicans assistant has been in talks with the Sky since August but negotiations between both sides picked up in September. 

Weatherspoon was hired by the Pelicans in 2019 — the same year she was inducted into the Hall of Fame — as a two-way player-development coach and was promoted to assistant coach in 2020. She parted ways with the team in June.

Last year she was one of four finalists being considered for the Phoenix Mercury head-coaching job before withdrawing her name from consideration. 

A five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time defensive player of the year, Weatherspoon spent seven of her eight playing seasons with the Liberty before joining their coaching staff as their first director of player development in 2015. She coached at Louisiana Tech, her alma mater, from 2008 to 2014, leading the program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths in 2010 and 2011.

Weatherspoon will be tasked with leading a roster built around three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper back to a competitive place following a tumultuous season that included former coach/general manager James Wade’s midseason departure and a narrow playoff berth. The Sky went 18-22 in the regular season and edged out the Sparks for the final playoff spot 

Copper clarified during exit interviews that the team would be separating the dual role of coach and general manager. According to multiple league sources, the Sky prioritized filling the coach role first and have not begun seriously considering GMcandidates. 

Sky CEO Adam Fox told the Sun-Times in September the team is not committed to any timeline to fill the role. WNBA free agency begins in January. 

“We’re looking to make the most informed and best decisions possible to make sure we have the right people,’’ Fox said.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Aces dominate Liberty 99-82 in WNBA Finals opener
Illinois’ Bielema, Notre Dame’s Freeman high on list of struggling coaches after Week 6
WNBA Finals features epic showdown most media can’t wait to ignore
WNBA awards expansion franchise to Golden State Warriors
WNBA plans to expand to San Francisco in 2025
Las Vegas will face New York in WNBA Finals
The Latest
Allison Naval, the million Chicago Marathon finisher.
News
‘One in a million’ marathon runner did not expect to make history at the finish line
Evanston resident Allison Naval signed up for the Chicago Marathon earlier in the year — thinking she would finally get to cross something off of her bucket list.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Asylum-seekers, mostly from Venezuela, camp outside the Grand Crossing police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Crime
Venezuelan migrant shot while holding her son outside South Side police station
Yerlianny Romero, 28, was wounded by gunmen who later crashed into a police car, injuring four officers, officials say. A migrant man also was shot.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Frank Main
 
Traci Quinn, CEO of Pink Hats Construction and Development Group, works on a model wall made of hempcrete, on Oct. 10, 2023.
News
‘This is the future:’ New natural building material made of hemp could help Illinois go green
Pink Hats Construction and Development Group co-led a workshop to teach architects, workers in the trades and others about hempcrete.
By Isabel Funk
 
Michigan v Nebraska
College Sports
College football at midseason: Best players? Best games? And how about that playoff four?
How did we get here? Where are we headed? Read on.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A rendering of the furniture store Arhaus planned in the Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie.
Business
Westfield Old Orchard owner finds retailers to fill old department store
Home furnishings store Arhaus and fashion brand Zara are expected to open in the former Lord & Taylor spot at the Skokie mall in 2024.
By David Roeder
 