The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

New coach Teresa Weatherspoon is ready to lead Sky into new era

Weatherspoon says she is geared up to be a part of the organization and is looking forward to forming relationships.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE New coach Teresa Weatherspoon is ready to lead Sky into new era
From left, Chicago Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and player Kahleah Copper are seated at a press conference.

New Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon (center) debuts at Tuesday’s press conference with Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson (left) and player Kahleah Copper (right).

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Teresa Weatherspoon was in the middle of her thank-yous when she stopped, paused and stared straight ahead.

The Hall of Famer, overcome with emotion, choked up when she started to thank Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson, who was sitting to her right. She said she couldn’t find the words to convey what this moment meant.

By this, Weatherspoon was referring to the news conference at Wintrust Arena to introduce her as the Sky’s new head coach.

‘‘It hasn’t been an easy journey,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘You can take a look at all the accolades, but nothing was easy.’’

Weatherspoon, the youngest of six children, was raised in Pineland, Texas, a town of 888 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. She credits her family for where she is today.

‘‘There was a lot that they expected of me to carry the Weatherspoon torch,’’ said Weatherspoon, a five-time WNBA All-Star. ‘‘They expected it to come from me. I didn’t know how that was going to happen. But they saw something in me as a young kid. Without them, I would not be where I am right now.’’

Weatherspoon, with franchise pillar Kahleah Copper seated to her left, talked about what she learned most through her experience coaching in the NBA for four seasons and as the head coach at Louisiana Tech.

‘‘The most important thing is relationships,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘I’ve learned along the way the X’s and O’s are the X’s and O’s. They’re going to be able to do the X’s and O’s and execute properly.

‘‘But the most important thing is to have a relationship, find out what makes them go. When you gain that relationship with them, your conversations — your deepest conversations, your hardest conversations — are easy because they’re going to know that you are for them in the right way.’’

Weatherspoon played eight seasons in the WNBA before being enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. She has the credibility of being a former player armed with 10 years of coaching experience and wants to build bonds with players.

‘‘You have to know the strengths and weaknesses of every player,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘It’s just gaining that relationship of knowing what makes each one of the players I played with go, studying film of each player to know what makes them go, what makes them the best versions of themselves. I can’t be the best version of myself if that person isn’t the best version of themselves.’’

Her fiery personality was on display throughout her news conference, and Copper described Weatherspoon’s energy as ‘‘electric.’’

Copper, who re-signed with the Sky on a two-year contract extension, says she is excited to be part of the next era of Sky basketball and to play for Weatherspoon.

‘‘I think that we’re going to do something really special, like Nadia said,’’ Copper said, addressing Weatherspoon. ‘‘Beyond the accolades, you’re an amazing person and someone that can really relate to someone and want to really give my all to.’’

The Sky finished 18-22 this season. Weatherspoon says she wants to do things differently and establish the Sky’s identity early. She says she isn’t playing catch-up to anybody. Under Weatherspoon, the Sky will do things their own way.

‘‘I’m coming through the window,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘They don’t call me ‘Spoon’ for nothing. We’re coming here to stir things up.’’

Related

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s Teresa Weatherspoon era will be defined by defense
More work awaits Sky after introduction of new coach Teresa Weatherspoon
Sky’s Elizabeth Williams wins 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award
James Wade offers support for new Sky coach in return to Chicago on anniversary of title
Aces ready to chase WNBA three-peat
Aces beat Liberty to become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years
The Latest
Nick Foligno’s playing time has spiked with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nick Foligno enjoying bigger role, on and off ice
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Eddie Jackson after a game.
Bears
S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack
Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.
By Jason Lieser
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 