Sky promote executive Jeff Pagliocca to general manager

Since the Sky announced Teresa Weatherspoon as their next head coach, they’ve faced scrutiny for not having a general manager in place first.

While some questioned the move to hire a coach before a GM, Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson defended it, saying, “We do things differently.” Turns out, the Sky don’t do things all that differently. They had their GM first, he was just filling a different role.

Tuesday, the Sky announced their decision to promote Jeff Pagliocca from director of skill development to GM.

“I am beyond grateful to be named the new GM of the Sky,” Pagliocca said in a statement. “I’m very proud to partner with Coach Weatherspoon and the Sky front office to shape a championship-caliber roster. With a strong background in strategy, player development, and tenure with this team, I am eager to build upon our tradition of excellence, hard work, and winning, in this energizing new chapter of Sky basketball. Expect us to bring unmatched toughness, grit, and relentless competitive spirit to Chicago.”

Pagliocca has been with the organization for the last four seasons assisting in player development in various capacities. He has worked directly with Courtney Vandersloot for all four years, including in the offseason.

He began working with Emma Meesseman in 2022 and individually with Kahleah Copper in 2023. Pagliocca’s experience in player development also includes working with athletes at the collegiate level and in the NBA.

“Jeff’s expertise in player development and data-driven talent evaluation, sophisticated basketball IQ, and his incredible relationships with players make him the perfect choice to complement Coach Weatherspoon as we strive for another championship in Chicago,” Sky CEO Adam Fox said.

Pagliocca’s knowledge of the Sky’s roster going back to the team’s 2021 championship season will benefit him as he continues the rebuild that was brought on under former Sky coach/GM James Wade.

The organization stated in its release that Pagliocca will work closely alongside Weatherspoon and Sky ownership, making it unclear who has the final say in the team’s roster construction. During her introductory press conference, Weatherspoon stated that she hasn’t been left out of any conversations as it pertains to the team’s roster.

The Sky have five players under protected contracts heading into the 2024 season: Copper, Elizabeth Williams, Dana Evans, Isabelle Harrison and Marina Mabrey.

Ruthy Hebard is a restricted free agent and Morgan Bertsch, Robyn Parks and Rebekah Gardner are all reserved. According to HerHoopStats.com the Sky and Pagliocca will have $951,752 in cap space to work with when free agency begins in January.