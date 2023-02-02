Azurá Stevens is latest member of the Sky’s championship roster to leave team

The hits just keep coming to the Sky, and all they can do is sit back and take them.

Azurá Stevens is the latest unrestricted free agent to leave the Sky on her own accord. She will sign with the Los Angeles Sparks, according to her agent.

Over the past week Sky coach/GM James Wade has failed to re-sign a single free agent. The first blow came when Candace Parker announced she would be signing with the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces. Next, the Sky’s floor general and motor of the organization for 12 years Courtney Vandersloot shared a letter saying she would not return. A day later, Allie Quigley’s agent told the Sun-Times she would be sitting out of the 2023 season.

The only way to characterize what is going on within the Sky organization is an utter collapse, not unlike what everyone witnessed in their Game 5 semifinals loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Their blown 11-point lead with under seven minutes to play foreshadowed all that the franchise is experiencing now. The signs were all there as players walked back to the locker room, heads hung. That moment was the beginning of the end of the Sky’s championship window.

After the departure of Stevens, who averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in three seasons with the Sky, Kahleah Copper is the only remaining starter from the team’s championship run. According to one source, there have been no discussions about trading the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP. The Sky would be foolish to even try, but the franchise has a long history of All-Stars who have forced their way out.

The only path forward now is a rebuild.

Copper is on the second year of the two-year deal she signed ahead of the 2022 season. The rebuild will begin with her. Beyond Copper, the Sky do not have a solidified roster. Dana Evans and Li Yueru are on unprotected contracts. Julie Allemand and Ruthy Hebard are both signed to protected rookie scale contracts, but according to sources Allemand may not play in the 2023 WNBA season.

Emma Messeman, the Sky’s last unrestricted free agent who is unaccounted for is also unlikely to play in the 2023 WNBA season, according to multiple sources.

Wade has yet to sign a single free agent more than a day into the official signing period. How he fills out his 2023 roster remains to be seen.

