Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Team USA camp provides outlet for Sky star Kahleah Copper after week of ‘emotional’ free-agency news

This camp is Copper’s fourth in the last two years

By  Annie Costabile
   
Kahleah Copper is the only member of the Sky’s starting five under contract for the 2023 season.

Kahleah Copper is the last remaining starter from the Sky’s championship run on coach/GM James Wade’s roster.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

MINNEAPOLIS — Kahleah Copper made an impression on Cheryl Reeve during the FIBA World Cup last fall. 

It’s easy to understand why. As one of the league’s best two-way players fresh off of an emotional playoff loss, Copper came into her first USA Basketball competition with something to prove and looking for an escape. 

“I think about Kah four years ago, five years ago and where she is today, and it’s a really a testament to her work ethic and passion,” Reeve said. “She loves the game. She’s great to be around.” 

After averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 55.5% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range, Copper has solidified herself as a mainstay in the national team’s player pool. This camp is her fourth in the last two years. 

The timing of this one, similar to the World Cup, couldn’t be better for Copper. By her own admission, it has been an emotional week with the departures of Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Azura Stevens in free agency. The three-day camp was a welcome opportunity to shift her focus from disappointment to competition. 

“[USA camp] has been an outlet,” Copper said. “From working out to being able to compete against bodies and other great players. I’ve seen my friends that I have around the league and compete with the best.” 

Joining Copper at Reeve’s camp was Sky coach/GM James Wade. 

Reeve and Wade have a lengthy coaching history together that includes winning a WNBA championship in 2017. Wade was part of Reeve’s Lynx coaching staff for two years (2017-18) and worked closely with Sylvia Fowles during her WNBA MVP season.  

This camp was Wade’s second invitation to join Reeve’s USA basketball coaching staff. Last year, Reeve tapped him to serve as an assistant on her FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament staff. 

“James has been a real asset in terms of his contributions when he comes to these camps,” Reeve said. 

Consistency has been a point of emphasis for Copper throughout camp. Copper is taking notes about the consistency she has seen her decorated teammates bring to their leadership roles. 

In Reeve, Copper has found strong common ground on and off the court. 

“She’s a big competitor,” Copper said. “I love that because that’s also me. She expects the best all of the time, but throws in a few jokes there and has a great sense of humor.” 

Reeve’s coaching career started in Philadelphia as an assistant at La Salle University, her alma mater. Their mutual tie to the city, Copper’s hometown, has proven to be of value in the development of their relationship. 

“[That connection] is special,” Copper said. “You always have something to talk about. That little bond and connection is important.”

Copper’s growth over her seven-year career, six of which she has played for the Sky, has been substantial. 

Her scoring average more than doubled from 2019 to 2022. Over the last three seasons, she has started in all 85 of her appearances for the Sky. She earned back-to-back All-Star nods in 2021-22, was named Finals MVP in 2021 and followed it up with her first World Cup gold medal in 2022. 

The Summer Olympics are coming up in 2024, and this week’s camp is being used as an evaluation of the player pool. 

Copper already has made a clear impression on Reeve and the national team’s committee. If the upward trajectory of her career continues, she’ll have an opportunity to compete for her first Olympic gold medal with Team USA next summer. 

