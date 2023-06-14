The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Sky prioritizing mental focus as they navigate two-game skid

“To me, everyone has an individual duty to be ready to play and use your strengths when it’s your time,” Marina Mabrey says.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Sky guard Marina Mabrey isn’t one to mince words.

In Mabrey’s short time with the team, she has been a vocal presence in all facets of her job. She rarely holds back with opponents, is considered a veteran leader among her teammates and tells it like it is with the media.

So when she was asked Wednesday how the Sky — a team full of newcomers still trying to figure each other out — will avoid finger-pointing after a two-game losing streak, her answer was honest and relatable.

‘‘I always think about it like a book,’’ Mabrey said. ‘‘You don’t open a book, read the whole book and say, ‘Wow, every page was fire.’ ’’

That’s a good point. But the question is, what are the Sky doing to navigate the bad pages?

‘‘It’s about building that mental focus,’’ Mabrey said.

That responsibility falls on the veterans. Kahleah Copper is the Sky’s unquestioned leader, but every player on the roster has a way of taking on that role when necessary.

Players have said numerous times this season that the team’s lack of ego has lent itself well to everyone feeling capable of voicing an opinion. The best way Mabrey knows how to lead is through action.

‘‘You want to come in and do your individual work, so when your teammates trust you to give you the ball, you have the confidence to come through for your team,’’ Mabrey said. ‘‘To me, everyone has an individual duty to be ready to play and use your strengths when it’s your time.’’

The Sky’s two-game skid came during a stretch of four games — three on the road — in seven days. They’ve navigated the last two weeks with fewer than 10 available players because of injury. Last weekend, coach/general manager James Wade signed Taylor Soule and Khaalia Hillsman to hardship contracts to remedy that issue.

The Sky (5-5) were outmatched in their loss Sunday to the Aces. But two nights before against the Sparks was another example of them coming out unprepared.

This week allows for some recovery, as the Sky play only two games in seven days. Their focus has been on resolving their energy issues to start games.

‘‘We had a great video session today,’’ Wade said Tuesday. ‘‘We talked a lot about stuff that we need to do to actually be more successful and get off to better starts and how to actually maintain those things.’’

Copper was absent from both Sky practices before their game Thursday against the Fever, but Wade said she was fine and would be back with the team for the game.

Other than that, the Sky had two energized practices, specifically when three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade sat in Tuesday. According to multiple sources, Wade has expressed interest in investing in the franchise.

The Sky’s last game against the Fever (3-6) went to overtime, with rookie Aliyah Boston scoring 10 points in the final 10 minutes in regulation. Of all the teams in the WNBA, the Fever have a record that least accurately reflects their capabilities.

The Sky prepared this week with that in mind.

‘‘They’ve beaten teams that we haven’t beaten,’’ Wade said. ‘‘They’re a dangerous team, and we have to approach the game like it’s an important one.’’

