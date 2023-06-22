Dwyane Wade confirms he’s taking a ‘deep look’ at investing in Sky

Dwyane Wade’s investment in the WNBA and the Sky could be imminent.

During a call to discuss his charity golf outing in Milwaukee with former Marquette teammate Travis Diener — event proceeds will help fund youth literacy initiatives — Wade confirmed the Sun-Times report that he’s interested in joining the Sky ownership group.

“I’m an investor in a lot of things, and if I can lend my name and brand to something that makes sense that I see a future in I always try to do that,” Wade said. “I’ve taken a deep look at the WNBA, a deep look at the Chicago Sky and a deep look at if this is a place that Dwyane Wade should be part of.”

Wade’s interest comes at a time when the Sky are strengthening their ownership group with the most recent addition of six new women investors, including Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts. In January, the team announced Nadia Rawlinson had joined the ownership group and the front office as operating chairman.

The Sky are one of seven independently owned WNBA teams, along with the Aces, Dream, Storm, Sun, Wings and Sparks. The other five — Mercury, Mystics, Liberty, Lynx and Fever — share owners with their NBA counterpart teams.

Sky principal owner Michael Alter’s efforts to bring a WNBA team to Chicago in 2006 were a direct result of Bulls ownership having no interest when the league was founded 10 years prior.

The impact of Wade’s potential investment cannot be overstated. Not only would he bring with him ownership experience as an investor in NBA’s Jazz, Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake and TMRW Sports, but a name and brand that would provide instant notability. Having been born in and grown up in Chicago and as an alum of Richards High School further aligns him with the Sky’s present ownership’s efforts to work with investors who are connected to the city.

Beyond just considering whether Wade sees himself as a fit as an investor, he is also taking into consideration how the players feel about his involvement.

Following his visit to Sky practice last week, the entire team celebrated the possibility of him joining the franchise.

“It’d be lit,” Kahleah Copper told the Sun-Times. “Especially with his connection to the city and him wanting to invest in women’s sports. I think it’s a perfect fit.”

Wade’s investment in the Sky appears to be only a matter of time.

“In due time, a decision will be made,” Wade said.