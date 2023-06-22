Sky’s fifth straight loss a result of bigger issues than energy, team has a ‘virus’

For weeks, the Sky have blamed energy issues for their losing streak.

After suffering their fifth straight loss Thursday, an 80-59 defeat to the Mystics, it was clear the issue is less about energy and more about compatibility. The team hasn’t looked like one that can win together since it beat the Fever at the beginning of the month, and even that took extra time to accomplish.

“Our group has a virus, and they’re feeling sorry for themselves,” Sky coach/general manager James Wade said. “Nobody’s going to care. You have to pick yourself up and come together, and right now we haven’t”

While Wade isn’t concerned about a divide forming, it’s clear that the cohesion the players are trying to develop has stalled.

“I told them I wasn’t going to watch that game again,” Wade said. “I had to sit through and watch them not play together. Why would I watch that [again]?”

Ahead of the game, Wade said the opening minutes would determine whether his team would snap its losing streak. After scoring nine early points, the Sky were held scoreless for nearly six minutes spanning the end of the first quarter and start of the second. Meanwhile, the Mystics jumped out to an 18-point lead. They led by 24 late in the fourth quarter.

In their first eight games of the season, the Sky went 5-3 while leading the league in three-point shooting percentage and averaging 81.3 points per game. In their last five losses, they’ve fallen to sixth in three-point percentage. Their 75.3 points per game are eighth in the league. In that same window, they’ve gone from the third-best defensive team in the league to second-to-last.

On Thursday, they were held to a season-low 59 points while shooting only 29.5% from the field. Their previous low was 62 points against the Sparks. According to WNBA stats site Across the Timeline, the last time the Sky shot worse than 29.5% from the field was in 2018, before Wade was hired.

“Traditionally, we have not played like that,” Wade said. “That was the first time I saw us feel sorry for ourselves.”

Kahleah Copper was held to a season-low seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. Elizabeth Williams had six points, and Courtney Williams finished with five. Alanna Smith was the team’s leading scorer with just 13 points.

With nearly three minutes left in the game, Wade sent in his reserves.

Kristine Anigwe was back with the Sky after missing five games while playing for the Great Britain national team in EuroBasket. She had three points, one rebound and one assist in seven minutes.

The Sky now hit the road to play the second-place Sun, who they will face for the first time since being eliminated by them in the semifinals last year. After that, they have consecutive games against the Sparks.

“They have to decide,” Wade said. “I saw it, but they have to decide what they want to do.”