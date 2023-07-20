The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Kahleah Copper returns from All-Star break with a heightened level of focus

“I’ve been on a team that hasn’t made the playoffs,” Copper said. “Then I’ve been on a team that went on that run and won [a title.] With that, I want to continue to keep that strong and make the playoffs.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
2023 WNBA All-Star Game

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

PHOENIX — Sky forward Kahleah Copper was back to her regularly scheduled program Thursday, putting up shots after the morning shootaround at Footprint Center as she prepared to face the Mercury.

After a solid night’s sleep, she was feeling refreshed coming off her third All-Star appearance in Las Vegas last weekend. And that’s a good thing for the Sky, who will go only as far as Copper takes them in the second half.

Her approach, admittedly, will be different.

“I’ll be sharper,” Copper said. “I mean, not making the same kind of mistakes . . . with decision-making, turnovers, and just being a little more crisp all around.”

Copper’s 17.3 points per game entering Thursday were the highest of her career. But in every other statistical category, she has taken a hit. That’s not unexpected, given how the Sky have relied on her scoring, but she isn’t satisfied. Coming into the season, she was prepared for the leadership role she took on — but not for the added responsibility of leading a team of newcomers after the sudden departure of Sky coach and general manager James Wade on July 1.

Still, she says she doesn’t feel any added pressure following Wade’s exit. Her leadership approach doesn’t change.

“I move the same way,” she said.

Now in her eighth season, Copper is keenly aware that the other 11 WNBA teams are also navigating circumstances that could impact their play. The difference for the Sky is that their adversity this year goes all the way back to January.

“A lot of times, you don’t know what’s going on with teams,” Copper said. “When things are so obvious [with us], it’s like everybody knows. You have to give yourself grace, so, yeah, I feel no pressure.”

If the Sky do make the playoffs for a fifth straight year, it would mark their longest streak of postseason appearances (former coach Pokey Chatman led them to four straight in 2013-2016). But it’s more important than that for Copper. Ensuring the Sky are one of the top eight teams is a priority.

“I have a sense of pride in not wanting to be the team that doesn’t [make the playoffs],” she said. “I’ve been on a team that hasn’t made the playoffs. Then I’ve been on a team that went on that run and won [a title]. With that, I want to continue to keep that strong and make the playoffs.”

Gardner, Harrison done for year

Interim coach/GM Emre Vatansever finally gave a definitive update on guard Rebekah Gardner and forward Isabelle Harrison, telling the Sun-Times on Thursday that neither is expected to return this season. Harrison has a tear in her left meniscus, with a four- to six-month recovery estimate, while Gardner has a broken foot with an expected recovery timetable of six to nine months.

“It’s almost impossible for them to come back,” Vatansever said. “Even four months is not enough for anybody to return to the team. So, they’re out for the season.”

Harrison was in Las Vegas for All-Star weekend, participating in various activities. She later shared her appreciation on social media for those who have supported her.

“I really want to thank everyone who wished me a healthy recovery while seeing me in Vegas for All-Star,” she tweeted.

“This rehab hasn’t been easy for me, but hearing the encouragement definitely keeps me going.”

