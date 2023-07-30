Sky get necessary win against Mercury

The Sky needed to get back in the win column.

After dropping two consecutive games at Wintrust Arena, including Friday to the last-place Storm, they moved into a tie with the Sparks for the eighth and final playoff spot. Their 104-85 win over the Mercury on Sunday afternoon was not only necessary in helping them reclaim that final playoff spot outright but also gave them a much-needed reset after opening the second half of the season 1-3.

“Yesterday we came together, watched film and talked about what’s important and how we can continue to make this push for the playoffs,” Kahleah Copper said. “It was important for us to come out, feel good and bounce back.”

The Sky had five players finish scoring in double figures, including Copper who led the Sky with 24 points and Marina Mabrey, who had 23 points. Interim coach Emre Vatansever emphasized the importance of his team’s ball movement, which led to 27 assists on 39 made field goals.

Sunday was the Sky’s first game this season in which they scored over 100 points in regulation.

“We have to challenge each other to continue to show up,” Copper said. “We have to challenge each other and continue to give each other confidence. After the last game, I went to Courtney [Williams] in the locker room and said you have to score. We need you to contribute and she responded today.”

Williams finished with 19 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Sky rookie Robyn Parks played her most complete game of the season, finishing with 14 points, three assists and three rebounds. Parks was originally signed to a training-camp contract in February. Former Sky coach/general manager James Wade took note of her overseas season where she led her Italian club Magnolia La Molisana Campobasso, scoring 19.8 points per game.

“She’s a very experienced player she's just new to the WNBA,” Vatansever said. “We knew she’s capable of making shots and good plays. I’m happy she had time to play today and showed that we can trust her.”

One of the most notable aspects of the Sky’s win was their ability to limit the Mercury to five points off of eight offensive rebounds. Against the Storm on Friday, they gave up 26 points off of second-chance looks.

Of course, the Mercury were playing without Brittney Griner.

The team announced Saturday night that Griner would not be traveling for their two-game road trip to Chicago and Indiana to focus on her mental health. Mercury interim coach Nikki Blue reiterated before the game that the team fully supports Griner and did not provide a timeline for her return.

Even without Griner, the Mercury were able to outrebound the Sky 29-27 and outscore them in the paint 34-32. As a team, the Mercury shot 47.6% from the field to the Sky’s 52.7% and 44.4% from three-point range. The Sky meanwhile shot 57.1% from three.

Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Megan Gustafson added 17 points, replacing Griner in the starting lineup and Michaela Onyenwere added 18 points off the bench.

The Sky have a break in games that will allow them some time to focus on practice before playing a two-game series against the Wings on Friday and Sunday.

“We’re just going to continue working on what we’ve been working on and the result will take care of itself,” Vatansever said.