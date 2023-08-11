Sky’s zone defense improves communication

NEW YORK — Coming out of the All-Star break, Sky interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever had some changes he wanted to make.

At that point, the team was fresh off the resignation of former coach/GM James Wade, and while their off-court communication hadn’t been an issue, Vatansever wanted to see some improvement on the court.

After opening the second half of the season with three losses in four games, he implemented a zone defense.

“We were communicating, but we weren’t at the point of high-level communication,” Vatansever said. “We forced them to have a high level of communication. That shows us in the game that we can talk to each other during huddles, during actions. That was our goal.”

Sky players have responded to the change, echoing Vatansever’s sentiments about communication. Vatansever heavily emphasized the zone beginning with the two-game series against Dallas.

In the first game, they held the Wings — who lead the league in second-chance points at 14.6 per game — to nine.

“You don’t see a lot of teams in the WNBA play a zone, especially as much as we did,” Courtney Williams said last week. “It worked, and if it’s working, you kind of have to stick with it.”

Since going to the zone, the Sky were 3-1, with their sole loss coming against the Lynx. In that loss, they were still able to hold Minnesota to six second-chance points.

“You gotta be able to adjust,” Dana Evans said. “You have to be ready to do different things. This league is so good, people are so talented, you have to switch it up. If you do the same thing, people get comfortable and pick you apart.”

Assist leader on, off the court

The Liberty clinched a spot in the playoffs with their franchise-best start, going 22-6 heading into the game Friday against the Sky.

Former Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot was a key free-agent signing in the Liberty’s efforts to contend for their first WNBA title. On Sunday, Vandersloot made history against the WNBA’s other title favorite, the Aces. Her six assists moved her past former Sky guard Ticha Penicheiro into second on the league’s all-time list with 2,600.

Vandersloot and Penicheiro played together in Chicago in 2012. It was Penicheiro’s last season in the league and Vandersloot’s second after being drafted by the Sky in 2011 with the third overall pick.

Vandersloot trails Sue Bird (3,234) for the top spot. The Liberty donated $3,000 after their victory against the Aces to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, $500 for each assist, in honor of Vandersloot’s mother, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Injury update

Rebekah Gardner spent time Friday on a workout bike without the boot she has worn on her left foot since surgery in June.

Vatansever maintains that she will not be returning this season.

“Her progress is very good,” Vatansever said. “But it’s not like she can play. I think she will be ready for whatever competition she’s going to play in the winter and next summer. That’s the ultimate goal.”

