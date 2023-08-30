The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Kahleah Copper has her foot on the clutch

Her late-game heroics have Sky in contention for final berth

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Kahleah Copper has her foot on the clutch
Kahleah Copper

Sky guard Kahleah Copper shoots next to Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/AP

If there was one moment from the season that illustrates Kahleah Copper’s importance to the Sky, it came during the victory against the Sparks on Tuesday night.

Trailing by one with 27 seconds remaining in a game with serious playoff implications, Copper, who was being tightly guarded by Jordin Canada, called for the ball at the top of the key. In a flash, Canada was on the floor and Copper was speeding to the rim for the game-winning layup.

“When you have people depending on you, you have to rise to the occasion,” Copper said. “You have to show up and it’s not about the points. It’s not about what the box score says. It’s about when [the Sparks’] Karlie Samuelson hit a big three and I tell the team, ‘Don’t worry. We’re going to get it back.’ ”

Before panic could set in, Copper took the game into her own hands and ended it. That has been the story of the Sky’s last two road wins that have them a half-game behind the Sparks for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The game-winning drive Tuesday is just one of a number of plays this season that point to the importance of Copper when the game is on the line. Another was the go-ahead three from the corner off an assist from Dana Evans on Sunday.

A significant focus of Copper’s offseason preparation was shoring up her ability to score on all three levels. This year, Copper is shooting 37.9% from behind the arc, her best three-point shooting percentage since her rookie season when she attempted only one per game.

According to ESPN Stats, the Sparks had a 76% chance of making the postseason entering the game Tuesday. The Sky’s win dropped that percentage to 47% and improved their own chances to 55.2%.

In their remaining four games, the Sky will need to replicate the same late-game composure displayed against the Storm and the Sparks during this pivotal road trip.

“We were tested a lot on this trip,” Marina Mabrey said. “We got down. We got up and lost leads. We came back and then let

[Seattle] score again. Getting experience and every game growing into what we want to do. I feel like just being tested and being able to go out and know that we passed a few tests [gives us confidence].”

The win gives the Sky (15-21) the tiebreaker against the Sparks (15-20). The Sparks have two games remaining against the Storm, and one against the Mystics, Sun and Liberty. The Sky play the Liberty, Fever, Lynx and Sun.

If the Sky go 2-2 to close the season, they would need the Sparks to lose at least three games to take the eighth playoff spot. If the Sky fail to make the postseason they will be sending a 2024 lottery pick to the Wings that potentially could be the No. 1 overall pick.

“The pressure is on,” Copper said. “It’s pressure for the organization, not just us. It’s important for us to get into the playoffs and not potentially give something away that could come out if we don’t.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky tighten playoff race with Sparks after 76-75 win on the road
In the midst of tight playoff race, Kahleah Copper reflects on early-season expectations
Dana Evans is making a strong case for sixth woman of the year in her third season
Sky pull off late-game comeback, defeat Storm 90-85
Sky forward Ruthy Hebard set to become a restricted free agent in new year
Sky talk to Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon for coaching position
The Latest
Soxx.jpeg
Crime
5 days after White Sox game shooting, police say they still have not determined how two fans were struck by gunfire
A police spokesperson said “no theories have been ruled out.” Interim Police Supt. Fred Waller told reporters early this week that investigators “almost completely dispelled” the possibility of gunfire coming from outside the stadium, but that theory is now apparently back in play.
By Tom Schuba
 
merlin_115410512.jpg
Crime
What we know — and don’t — about the White Sox game shooting
Theories and rumors and unconfirmed reports have circulated on social media, but police and the Sox have released virtually nothing about the shooting that wounded two women Friday night.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen performs at Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow at Wrigley Field, Saturday, July 23.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 31-Sept. 6: The Mix
Brandi Carlile at Ravinia, the Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park and North Coast Music Fest are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
APTOPIX_Brewers_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Cubs beat Brewers at their best, make up ground in division race
The Cubs won two out of three games against NL Central-leading Milwaukee this week.
By Maddie Lee
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Hit-and-miss: Bears GM Ryan Poles learns valuable QB-evaluation lessons
Poles’ miss on P.J. Walker was mitigated by his success — so far — with undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent. Those lessons could come in handy in the future. “There’s a learning lesson in every success and failure,” Poles said. “I learn something new every day.”
By Mark Potash
 