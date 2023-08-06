The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky battle through Wings’ physicality to secure third consecutive victory

The teams combined to commit 54 fouls, but it was the Sky (12-15) who maintained an edge in late-game composure and secured a 104-96 victory.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky battle through Wings’ physicality to secure third consecutive victory
080623_Sky_at_Wings_Michael_Gonzales_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__4_.jpg

ARLINGTON, Texas — The game Sunday between the Sky and Wings featured no shortage of fireworks.

The teams combined to commit 54 fouls, but it was the Sky (12-15) who maintained an edge in late-game composure and secured a 104-96 victory. Marina Mabrey scored 32 points against her former team to lead the Sky, who have won three games in a row.

‘‘The most important thing is how you bounce back in [tough] moments,’’ interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. ‘‘That requires togetherness. How you get together and bounce back as a team is not just a one-person job. We were united when it mattered.’’

The tension between the teams seemed to be bubbling throughout the game, which remained competitive all the way through. Things reached a boiling point with less than four minutes left in the third quarter, when the Wings’ Odyssey Sims committed an offensive foul against Dana Evans and the two got tangled up under the basket.

When the play ended, Evans and Sims exchanged words near the Sky’s bench.

‘‘It’s all about how you take things,’’ Evans said. ‘‘You can take that as fuel to the fire, or you can take that and get frustrated. That just added fuel to our fire. We want to win at the end of the day, so we had to look past that and to the next play. That’s what we did.’’

Robyn Parks did her best to keep her benchmates off the court, but Ruthy Hebard pushed past her arm and made her way toward Evans and Sims before Vatansever intervened.

Hebard was ejected for leaving the bench, and Evans and Sims were issued technical fouls.

‘‘[Hebard] just went further than the other players,’’ Vatansever said when he was asked about Hebard’s ejection. ‘‘We tried to hold them back. But it’s OK. She just reacted to her teammates, which is good to see. But I hope she’s not going to do it again.’’

Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was ejected in the final minute for making unnecessary contact with an official. She went to the locker room with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Wings cut a 12-point deficit to four with less than two minutes left, but two key trips to the free-throw line by Mabrey added some cushion back to the Sky’s lead.

The Sky entered the game last in the WNBA in free-throw percentage at 73.7%, but they shot 85.7% (30-for-35) against the Wings.

‘‘My teammates trust me to give me the ball to get fouled,’’ Mabrey said. ‘‘I’m grateful for being able to be dependable for my team. We came here and battled, you know, and I want to step up and be there and be reliable.’’

In addition to Mabrey’s 32 points, Kahleah Copper added 23 for the Sky. Both shot 3-for-7 from three-point range. The Sky’s bench outscored the Wings’ reserves 33-20, led by Evans, who had 14 points and five assists.

It’s the second time this season the Sky have strung together a three-game winning streak. They’ve been talking all week about the corner they’ve turned in terms of finding their collective rhythm. Tuesday against the Lynx will be a test of just how solid that rhythm is, as the Sky will look to secure a fourth consecutive victory for the first time this season.

NOTE: Sky guard Courtney Williams was helped off the court after a collision with the Wings’ Satou Sabally. She re-entered, but interim ccoach/GM Emre Vatansever had no update on her status.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Wings’ new partnership with Mavericks an example for other independently owned WNBA franchises
Why the WNBA trade deadline is just another day
Offensive fireworks help Sky take care of Wings
Sky guard Marina Mabrey reflects on three seasons with Wings: ‘Dallas believed in me’
Mercury’s Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points
Sky’s Isabelle Harrison rehab progressing on schedule: ‘I’m very focused’
The Latest
Police tape.
Crime
Man shot, killed in West Pullman
The man was in the 12100 block of South Ashland Avenue when he was shot, police said. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A teenage boy was shot Oct. 6, 2020, in the 5500 block of West School Street.
Crime
Man shot and killed in Englewood
The man, 52, was shot in the head about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of South May Street. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Playoff atmosphere takes hold as Cubs beat Braves 6-4. Is it around this team to stay?
Over their last 50 games, the Cubs have scored more runs than any team in the majors. Add that to their strong defense, their improved relief pitching, their emerging running game and enough good vibes to power the team plane.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Flowers are laid at the scene where a girl, 8, was killed on the 3500 block of N Long Ave in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Crime
Girl, 8, fatally shot in Portage Park; shooter was wounded in struggle over gun, police say
Police say the girl was riding her scooter outside when a neighbor walked up and shot her in the head. Her father witnessed the shooting and tackled the gunman, who was wounded when the gun went off. The gunman is in custody.
By Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_115062690.jpg
Lollapalooza
Pusha T pushes Lollapalooza crowd to get crazy and get moshing
Rapper honors Chicago, his “home away from home,” with rhymes from Ye and Chief Keef.
By Ambar Colón
 