Sky’s Ruthy Hebard gets 1-game suspension after ‘altercation’ in game vs. Wings

Ruthy Hebard was dealt a one-game suspension with no pay and fined for leaving the Sky’s bench “and becoming involved in an on-court altercation” during Sunday’s win against the Wings, the league announced Monday.

The altercation — as described by the WNBA — came following an offensive foul committed by Wings guard Odyssey Sims against Dana Evans. The two became entangled and when the play stopped, Evans approached Sims and shared some words.

Officials and on-court teammates from the Sky and Wings both intervened but Hebard, along with Courtney Williams, both left the bench area. The WNBA rule book states: “During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be suspended, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined. Any such suspension will commence prior to the start of the player’s next game.”

Following the game, Emre Vatansever said that Hebard was just guilty of taking it further than any other players.

‘We tried to hold them back,” Vatansever said Sunday. “But it’s OK. She just reacted to her teammates, which is good to see. But I hope she’s not going to do it again.’’

Hebard will serve her suspension Tuesday as the Sky host the Lynx at 7 p.m.

Since returning from maternity leave, Hebard has averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in nine minutes per game. Without her, the Sky will have to lean on Morgan Bertsch and Sika Koné, who, after missing the last three games to play with the Mali national team at FIBA AfroBasket, will be available tonight.