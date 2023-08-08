The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky’s Ruthy Hebard gets 1-game suspension after ‘altercation’ in game vs. Wings

Hebard will serve her suspension Tuesday as the Sky host the Lynx at 7 p.m.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky’s Ruthy Hebard gets 1-game suspension after ‘altercation’ in game vs. Wings
The Sky’s Ruthy Hebard will miss Tuesday’s game against the Lynx while serving a one-game suspension.

The Sky’s Ruthy Hebard will miss Tuesday’s game against the Lynx while serving a one-game suspension.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ruthy Hebard was dealt a one-game suspension with no pay and fined for leaving the Sky’s bench “and becoming involved in an on-court altercation” during Sunday’s win against the Wings, the league announced Monday.

The altercation — as described by the WNBA — came following an offensive foul committed by Wings guard Odyssey Sims against Dana Evans. The two became entangled and when the play stopped, Evans approached Sims and shared some words.

Officials and on-court teammates from the Sky and Wings both intervened but Hebard, along with Courtney Williams, both left the bench area. The WNBA rule book states: “During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be suspended, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined. Any such suspension will commence prior to the start of the player’s next game.”

Following the game, Emre Vatansever said that Hebard was just guilty of taking it further than any other players.

‘We tried to hold them back,” Vatansever said Sunday. “But it’s OK. She just reacted to her teammates, which is good to see. But I hope she’s not going to do it again.’’

Hebard will serve her suspension Tuesday as the Sky host the Lynx at 7 p.m.

Since returning from maternity leave, Hebard has averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in nine minutes per game. Without her, the Sky will have to lean on Morgan Bertsch and Sika Koné, who, after missing the last three games to play with the Mali national team at FIBA AfroBasket, will be available tonight.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky battle through Wings’ physicality to secure third consecutive victory
Wings’ new partnership with Mavericks an example for other independently owned WNBA franchises
Why the WNBA trade deadline is just another day
Offensive fireworks help Sky take care of Wings
Sky guard Marina Mabrey reflects on three seasons with Wings: ‘Dallas believed in me’
Mercury’s Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson answers questions from reporters at City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Columnists
Dictionary time with Brandon and John
When people disagree over the meaning of a word — like “mob” — it’s usually code for a deeper controversy.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A rendering of the Bloomingdale Trail’s eastward expansion shows people riding bikes over a bridge.
Transportation
The over and under of the Bloomingdale Trail’s extension eastward
The project will extend the trail, commonly known as “the 606,” from Ashland Avenue to Elston Avenue.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Walter B. Miklosh was a World War II airman from Chicago.
Chicago
World War II Chicago airman’s remains identified decades after fatal crash
2nd Lt. Walter B. Miklosh had completed a bombing raid in Japan when the B-29 he was on crashed in a rice paddy in India.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
The Bears signed tight end Lachlan Pitts on Tuesday.
Bears
Bears sign TE Lachlan Pitts, Niles North product LB Barrington Wade
Wade’s arrival is particularly interesting as the Bears deal with injuries at linebacker.
By Jason Lieser
 
One person was hurt in a shooting August 18, 2021, on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
News
Dan Ryan shooting slows rush hour commute; no injuries
Southbound lanes were closed until 7 a.m. for investigation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 