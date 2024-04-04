Man, 63, fatally injured while working at West Side pumping station

A 63-year-old man was fatally injured while working at a West Side pumping station Wednesday morning.

The man was working about 9 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Fillmore Street when he suffered an injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man, who was not a city employee, was likely electrocuted, according to Chicago fire officials.

"The Department of Water Management regards the safety of our employees and contractors as our highest priority," said an emailed statement from the city.

"All appropriate protocols and regulations will be followed in investigating the occurrence at the Central Park Pumping Station today," the statement said. "We have deployed a DWM safety investigator to do a preliminary examination of the situation.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.

