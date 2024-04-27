The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Chicago West Englewood News

Volunteers repair Englewood, Park Forest homes for National Rebuilding Day: 'It’s like I’m in a new home'

Rebuild Together Metro Chicago and their network of 1,500 volunteers from local unions and businesses completed work ranging from installing mobility aids like grab bars to overhauling large parts of electrical and plumbing systems.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Volunteers repair Englewood, Park Forest homes for National Rebuilding Day: 'It’s like I’m in a new home'
Volunteer Sean Cameron, a project manager at Ryan Companies, cuts wood in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Volunteer Sean Cameron, a project manager at Ryan Companies, cuts wood in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In the 20 years Robert Washington has lived in his Englewood home, he has never been able to use the shower.

That changed Saturday as Walsh Construction workers cleaned his floors and put the finishing touches on nearly two weeks of renovations, including new electrical work, a fresh coat of paint, some window repairs and new floors.

“It makes me feel like I’m 20 years younger,” Washington said. “I feel comfortable… It’s like I’m in a new home.”

The renovations were part of National Rebuilding Day, an unofficial holiday celebrated by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago and their network of 1,500 volunteers from local unions and businesses every last Saturday of April.

More than 60 homes in Englewood, West Englewood and suburban Park Forest had repairs done or the finishing touches put on them, with work ranging from installing mobility aids like grab bars, to overhauling large parts of electrical and plumbing systems. Many of the bigger jobs had gotten underway weeks ago.

A remodeled bathroom in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood is seen during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A remodeled bathroom in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood is seen during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
1 of 9
Volunteer Brett Bunke, who is an architect with Ryan Companies, applies veneer to a kitchen cabinet in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Volunteer Brett Bunke, who is an architect with Ryan Companies, applies veneer to a kitchen cabinet in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
2 of 9
New kitchen cabinets in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood is seen during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
New kitchen cabinets in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood is seen during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
3 of 9
Volunteer Scott Petiprin, Ryan Companies’ project executive, applies caulk to the side of the door in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Volunteer Scott Petiprin, Ryan Companies’ project executive, applies caulk to the side of the door in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
4 of 9
Volunteers with Ardmore Roderick beautify a yard with flowers in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Volunteers with Ardmore Roderick beautify a yard with flowers in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
5 of 9
Bertha Gee, a homeowner of a house in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood, speaks to the media during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Gee’s home is one of the houses that volunteers repaired.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Bertha Gee, a homeowner of a house in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood, speaks to the media during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Gee’s home is one of the houses that volunteers repaired. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
6 of 9
Wanda Ramirez (center), CEO of Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago, speaks to Chicago’s Department of Buildings Acting Commissioner Marlene Hopkins (left) and Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Wanda Ramirez (center), CEO of Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago, speaks to Chicago’s Department of Buildings Acting Commissioner Marlene Hopkins (left) and Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
7 of 9
Volunteers Sean Cameron (right), a project manager at Ryan Companies, and Austin DaValle smooth over rocks before building a garden in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Volunteers Sean Cameron (right), a project manager at Ryan Companies, and Austin DaValle smooth over rocks before building a garden in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
8 of 9
Robert Washington, who has lived in the home in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street for 20 years, stands with volunteers from Walsh during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Robert Washington, who has lived in the home in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street for 20 years, stands with volunteers from Walsh during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
9 of 9
A remodeled bathroom in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood is seen during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Volunteer Brett Bunke, who is an architect with Ryan Companies, applies veneer to a kitchen cabinet in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
New kitchen cabinets in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood is seen during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Volunteer Scott Petiprin, Ryan Companies’ project executive, applies caulk to the side of the door in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Volunteers with Ardmore Roderick beautify a yard with flowers in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Bertha Gee, a homeowner of a house in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood, speaks to the media during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Gee’s home is one of the houses that volunteers repaired.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Wanda Ramirez (center), CEO of Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago, speaks to Chicago’s Department of Buildings Acting Commissioner Marlene Hopkins (left) and Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day in the 5600 block of South May Street in Englewood, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Volunteers Sean Cameron (right), a project manager at Ryan Companies, and Austin DaValle smooth over rocks before building a garden in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Robert Washington, who has lived in the home in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street for 20 years, stands with volunteers from Walsh during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Wanda Ramirez, the CEO of Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago, said the work-heavy celebration is an important tool to keeping neighborhoods together and ensuring people aren’t displaced from the communities they have lived in for decades.

Ramirez said while the group has focused on Englewood the last three years, they’ll likely shift to some neighborhoods on the West Side going forward to help with upkeep in other parts of the city.

“We want to maintain the integrity of the neighborhoods,” Ramirez told the Sun-Times. “We want to make sure these are the folks who can continue living here affordably. … Strengthening the foundations of these neighborhoods, these buildings and these communities is what’s important to us.”

Related

Bertha Gee, who has lived in her West Englewood home for nearly 70 years, said she’d been disappointed about recent developments in the area, saying sometimes companies will “throw anything up” on an empty lot. She said she preferred the preservation of the homes she watched her children and fellow neighborhood kids grow up in.

“They’ve torn down a few homes over here and I don’t like that,” Gee said. “[But] it’s good to keep the neighborhood up.”

As a former block club vice president, Washington agreed, and said there should be more programs focused on repairing existing structures instead of tearing them down as a way to preserve Englewood for the next generation of kids on the block.

Robert Washington, who has lived in the home in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street for 20 years, stands inside his newly-painted living room in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Robert Washington, who has lived in the home in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Street for 20 years, stands inside his newly-painted living room in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

He said younger children are moving into the area — including his nephews, who had just stopped by to see the “new” place — and he wants to see the area keep its character for them.

“I don’t think we should be knocking down buildings,” Washington said. “[This saves] the neighborhood for the younger folk coming up. With them coming in and rebuilding, we can live here for a while.”

Washington says he plans to do his part by building a community garden on an empty lot on his block — that is, after he watches a Bulls game on the new flat-screen TV the Walsh Construction workers bought him with the leftover renovation funds to replace his VCR-player CRT TV.

Related

Janika Dobynes came across the Rebuild program when looking for resources for older relatives and ended up helping her aunt apply while also submitting her own.

Dobynes said she moved into her place in 2019, and has tried to keep up with repairs herself, but it was tough juggling that while taking care of her dad and working as a surgical tech, until she lost her job last year and her roof started leaking.

“This is just great,” Dobynes said. “I just hope more people find out about it and more people volunteer.

Homeowner Janika Dobynes smile outside her home that is being repaired in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024.  About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Homeowner Janika Dobynes smile outside her home that is being repaired in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood during Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago’s National Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 27, 2024. About 1,500 volunteers from different corporations helped repair over 60 homes in the Englewood area and in Park Forest, Illinois, according to a press release.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

She said she cried in her living room while volunteers took their lunch after fixing her roof, varnishing her cabinets, doing some electrical work and installing a rock garden in the front of the building, among other upgrades.

Dobynes said she plans to bring her experience doing her own repairs next year as a way to thank everyone involved for what they had done at her home, in addition to filling out another application for her aunt in the hopes she’s accepted the second time around.

“I just want to get involved and help pay it forward,” Dobynes said. “We have to take care of the elderly and each other. … Let’s get the area together and make Englewood beautiful again.”

For application information, visit rebuildingtogether-chi.com.

Next Up In News
Arrest warrant issued for Aurora man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
Federal broadband program helping more than 300,000 Cook County residents set to expire
Columbia protesters say they're at an impasse with administrators, will continue anti-war camp
Hundreds join pro-Palestinian protests at Chicago universities; Northwestern encampment continues for 2nd night
Whoops! Rare crane rescued in Wilmette, returned to Wisconsin
Plymouth Restaurant, rooftop bar closing after 20 years downtown; rooftop to reopen as Mexican cantina
The Latest
Bulls
Could Bulls guard Zach LaVine's return hamper progress of Coby White?
White took on a huge jump in minutes this season, also catapulting himself into second place in the Most Improved Player Award. But if the Bulls can’t move off the LaVine max contract will White continue to surpass his current ceiling?
By Joe Cowley
 
Xavier Tate
Crime
Arrest warrant issued for Aurora man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Huesca in the 3100 block of West 56th Street, court records show.
By Tom Schuba
 
Bears
Polling Place: Best night ever? How you voted on Bears' drafting of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze
Bears fans haven’t been this high on life since Devin Hester was running that opening kickoff back in the Super Bowl.
By Steve Greenberg
 
John Murges, with grandson Maximus.
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Handicapper John Murges isn’t letting Parkinson’s keep him down
The Chicago native and veteran sports bettor supplies selections to members of his handicapping service. At some point in 2022, Murges lost his sense of smell. Afternoon fatigue became commonplace.
By Rob Miech
 
Fire v Galaxy X
Chicago Fire
While Fire honor past, their present needs work
Before their game Saturday night at Soldier Field against Atlanta United, the Fire will induct former goalkeeper Zach Thornton into the Ring of Fire, and then try to recover from a 4-0 loss to Real Salt Lake.
By Brian Sandalow
 