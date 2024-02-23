The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Sports Media Sports

Christopher Kamka is White Sox TV’s loss, Cubs TV’s gain

Kamka is known for unearthing nuggets of information. The rest of NBC Sports Chicago’s Sox production crew is back, led by producer Chris Withers.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Christopher Kamka is White Sox TV’s loss, Cubs TV’s gain
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 1.02.56 PM.png

White Sox TV broadcasts took another hit with the loss of NBC Sports Chicago associate producer Christopher Kamka, who's leaving the outlet for the Cubs' Marquee Sports Network, the Sun-Times has learned.

In November, popular play-by-play voice Jason Benetti left the Sox' booth with a year remaining on his contract to be the voice of the Tigers. Now Kamka, an outstanding researcher known for unearthing nuggets of information used on broadcasts and shared on X, is joining the rival regional sports network.

The rest of NBCSCH's production crew is back, led by producer Chris Withers. New play-by-play voice John Schriffen is making his debut today on the broadcast of the Sox-Cubs game from Mesa, Arizona.

NBCSCH confirmed the status of the Sox' booth. Marquee hasn't replied to requests for comment.

NBCSCH's contract to air Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls games expires in October, and it's uncertain where the teams will appear next. Discussions to possibly renew are still in the early stages.

But Sox and Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has other options, including launching his own network through Stadium, the multiplatform network housed in the United Center Atrium. Last year, Reinsdorf, who helped launch Stadium in 2017, acquired majority control from Sinclair Broadcast Group, with whom he partnered. Reinsdorf also is considering options for over-the-air broadcast. The Hawks have said they will stick with the Sox and Bulls.

Marquee has been looking to boost its game coverage and shoulder programming. In putting resources toward that effort, its broadcasters will call most spring-training games this season remotely.

The network is still looking to replace general manager Mike McCarthy, who stepped down in December for health reasons. It promoted Nick Steger and Maleek Ndile to executive producer roles after senior vice president of programming and production Mike Santini left for family reasons.

Next Up In Sports
Sky guard Rebekah Garder suffers torn Achilles playing overseas
NFL set salary cap at $255.4 million, the biggest leap in league history
Bulls front office continues disguising hope as ‘competitiveness’
Friday’s IHSA regional final high school basketball scores
Previewing and predicting the top regional final high school basketball games
Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is the new head football coach at Rolling Meadows
The Latest
The NFL plans to raise the salary cap minimum to $180 million.
Bears
NFL set salary cap at $255.4 million, the biggest leap in league history
The Bears are projected to have $80.4 million in cap space to spend this offseason, which ranks third in the NFL, per OvertheCap.com.
By Patrick Finley
 
Neon-lit casinos and clubs line Fremont Street in Las Vegas in 1955.
Movies and TV
‘Vegas: The Story of Sin City’ offers generous payout of info about the desert tourist mecca
Engaging CNN docuseries traces the town’s history from divorce destination to entertainment capital.
By Richard Roeper
 
Murals and Mosaics
Historic union mural to be saved from wrecking ball on Near West Side
Created 50 years ago by artists John Pitman Weber and the late Jose Guerrero, the “Solidarity” mural is being removed from the walls of the United Electrical Workers hall as the building is redeveloped. The painting is expected to be restored and reinstalled at the group’s new offices later.
By Sun-Times staff
 
This artistic creation, celebrating the rodent imprint on a North Side sidewalk that's captivated the city was done by McKinley Park artist Don Mega. It's for sale at a Lincoln Park gallery.
Murals and Mosaics
Chicago artist celebrates famed ‘rat hole’ with mixed-media sculpture
Featuring a replica of the rodent imprint set against a sort of shrine replete with religious candles and faux hunks of cheese, the artwork by Don Mega is selling at a Lincoln Park gallery for $600.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls front office continues disguising hope as ‘competitiveness’
No one in the Bulls organization that is being honest with themselves actually thought beating Boston on Thursday was very realistic. There was of course hope, but that’s really all there is these days.
By Joe Cowley
 