The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 4, 2022
City Hall News Chicago

Solis zoning shenanigans outlined in Madigan indictment latest sign of abuse of City Council members’ control over zoning

Mayor Lori Lightfoot could use the Madigan indictment to finally deliver on her campaign promise to eliminate aldermanic prerogative. But even the mayor’s staunchest allies are warning Lightfoot not to even try.

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
 March 03, 2022 04:51 PM
SHARE Solis zoning shenanigans outlined in Madigan indictment latest sign of abuse of City Council members’ control over zoning
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (left) and former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis both gave up their offices and have started taking government pensions even as federal authorities have been investigating their actions.

Wednesday’s indictment of Michael Madigan (left) shined a light on the way former Ald. Danny Solis (right) wielded control over zoning in his ward.

Sun-Times file photos

Like the racketeering indictment of Ald. Edward Burke (14th), the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan lifted the veil — yet again — on abuse of aldermanic prerogative over zoning, something Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to eliminate.

Former City Council Zoning Committee Chair-turned-FBI mole Danny Solis (25th) tried to abuse the unwritten rule giving council members unbridled control over zoning in their wards, twisting it for corrupt purposes on a land deal in Chinatown that was never consummated. 

The Madigan indictment accuses the former speaker of agreeing to transfer control over a state-owned parking lot in Chinatown to the city to clear the way for a commercial development in Solis’ ward. In exchange, the developer agreed to hire Madigan’s law firm to handle its property tax appeals, the indictment alleges.

Lightfoot could use the Madigan indictment to finally deliver on her campaign promise to eliminate council members’ control over zoning in their own wards. But even the mayor’s staunchest allies are warning Lightfoot: Don’t even try.

“I don’t think that vote is winnable. Our constituents want their local alderman’s input. That’s what aldermen do. We control development. … We’re there to engage in our communities and to lead,” said Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), the current zoning committee chairman, hand-picked by Lightfoot.

“The definition is unclear, number one. And number two, I believe the vast majority of aldermen are trying to do the right thing, managing citywide initiatives and their local communities. The public has confidence in their local alderman to do the right thing.”

Related

Lightfoot campaigned on a promise to eliminate that local zoning control, commonly called aldermanic prerogative, which was at the heart of the racketeering indictments of Burke and Madigan and countless other City Council scandals over the years.

Hours after taking office, Lightfoot issued an executive order stripping council members of their control over licensing and permitting in their wards.

“There have been so many swipes at aldermanic prerogative for little things. With all of the restrictions that we have now as aldermen, to try and take zoning away is gonna be very difficult — especially in the climate in which we’re in currently and the relations, or lack thereof, between the administration and aldermen,” said Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th), Education Committee chairman.

Related

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), the former Lightfoot floor leader now chairing the Latino Caucus, agreed with his colleagues.

“This would be a vote that the mayor would lose,” Villegas said Thursday.

“There’s been hundreds of projects that have had aldermanic prerogative that have not faced anything similar to what occurred with the former alderman. To paint it with a broad brush and say that everybody shouldn’t have that ability is just wrong,” Villegas added, referring to Solis.

“The General Assembly has given the authority to the alderman. This is something we’re gonna continue to utilize to make sure that it’s the local elected officials who are helping to make the decisions and not a bureaucrat in City Hall.”

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), the mayor’s most outspoken council critic, called aldermanic prerogative over zoning the “last line of defense toward making sure that we have a voice in our community. ... I don’t see any aldermen giving that authority up.”

Related

Downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said there is “no guarantee that you can avoid corruption” by shifting final say over zoning from alderpersons to a City Hall bureaucrat.

“We live in the glare of public accountability. We have to stand before the voters every four years and defend the decisions we make in zoning. That’s preferable to having it be made by an appointed person who doesn’t have to appear on a ballot,” said Hopkins, who is mulling a mayoral campaign against Lightfoot.

Parking lot in the 2100 block of South Wentworth in Chinatown, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2019.

A federal investigation of Danny Solis and Michael Madigan has exposed behind-the-scenes machinations over state-owned land in the 2100 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown.&nbsp;

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In addition to the Solis zoning shenanigans outlined in the Madigan indictment, Lightfoot may also be emboldened by the zoning change a divided City Council passed in December. 

That’s when the council voted 33-to-13 to authorize a 297-unit residential development at 8535 W. Higgins Rd. near O’Hare Airport — with 20% of those units designated as affordable — over the objections of the local council member, Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st).

Lightfoot said then she has a “great deal of respect” for Napolitano, but also that members must rise above their own parochial interests.

“This is critical for our city. It’s critical for us to make a statement about affordability and where it can be located,” the mayor said.

“If the precedent that it sets is there must be affordable housing in every area of our city, I’m all for that. We have to break the grip of segregation. And this is one way that we do it. We put affordable units everywhere.”

 

In This Stream
Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan loses long-held leadership post
More charges could be coming in federal bribery case involving former Illinois House speaker’s inner circle
Madigan resigns state House seat ‘at peace with my decision’ — and with power to handpick his successor
Read: Mike Madigan’s resignation letter
View all 17 Stories
Next Up In Michael Madigan
‘Like the Berlin Wall falling!’ Some West Lawn residents toast neighbor Michael Madigan’s indictment
‘Deplorable?’ ‘Disturbing?’ ‘Darkest day in Illinois history?’ Democrats and Republicans offer sharp words on Madigan indictment
Former House Speaker Michael Madigan indicted in political corruption probe
Federal judge declines to toss charges against Michael Madigan’s inner circle
Projects with Madigan ties went to the front of the line for massive Rebuild Illinois initiative
Legal fees — or not? State’s top court asked to stop pols under scrutiny from using campaign funds to pay defense lawyers
The Latest
A person in bed, in the dark, with a tablet shining artificial light on her face.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Artificial light interrupts circadian ‘body clock’ cycle
Studies have shown exposure to even small amounts of artificial light can delay the body’s important sleep preparation.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
March 04, 2022 09:00 AM
svl1_103_072821_0029_a_1800x1200.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Shining Vale’: As an author bonding with a dead housewife, Courteney Cox is the best part of uneven horror comedy
Not quite a parody, the Starz series is too ridiculous to create any true dramatic tension.
By Richard Roeper
March 04, 2022 09:00 AM
Ryan Wooten has had some wonderful places, such as South Bear Creek in Iowa, to work around. Provided photo
Sports
Beginning life in fisheries: Journey of Ryan Wooten from Hinsdale South to Upper Iowa U., and beyond
Ryan Wooten has just began his journey of fish, fishing, and fisheries; and it’s been an interesting start.
By Dale Bowman
March 04, 2022 08:44 AM
Chicago police investigate a shooting that wounded two officers at The Original Maxwell Street in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street early Friday.
Crime
2 Chicago police officers shot on the West Side after gunman drops weapon in front of them, then opens fire
“I got shot in the head, I got shot in the head,” one of the wounded officers radioed.
By Mohammad Samra
March 04, 2022 08:33 AM
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.
Crime
Man charged with murdering homeless woman after kidnapping, sexually assaulting her in November
Raul Silva is accused of attacking Darlene Solis on Nov. 28 in the 4000 block of West Grand Avenue in West Garfield Park, police said.
By David Struett
March 04, 2022 08:24 AM