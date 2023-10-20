The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
City Hall News Metro/State

Mayor Johnson agrees to sweeten police contract and extend it for two years

The tentative agreement calls for doubling the annual pay raise that rank-and-file police officers were scheduled to receive in 2024 and 2025 — from 2.5% to 5%.

By  Fran Spielman
 Updated  
SHARE Mayor Johnson agrees to sweeten police contract and extend it for two years
New Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during their graduation at Navy Pier on March 29, 2022.

A new round of negotiations Friday for the city’s police contract produced surprising results that could pay political dividends for both Mayor Brandon Johnson and Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson has agreed to sweeten the last two years of a police contract signed by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot and extend the deal for two additional years, with operational changes that could help solve murders and reduce CTA crime.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported in August that Johnson was trying to settle unresolved portions of the police contract after suffering a pair of defeats at the bargaining table.

At the union’s request, Johnson also retained Jim Franczek as city’s lead negotiator even though Lightfoot fired Franczek for essentially endorsing Paul Vallas over Johnson in the April 4 mayoral runoff.

On Friday, the new round of negotiations produced surprising results that could pay political dividends for both Johnson and Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

The tentative agreement calls for doubling the annual pay raise that rank-and-file police officers were scheduled to receive in 2024 and 2025 — from 2.5% to 5%. During the two-year extension that ends on June 30, 2027, police officers will receive annual pay raises in the 3%-to-5% range, depending on the cost of living.

A $2,000-a-year retention bonus for officers with at least 20-years on the job will be replaced by a one-time bonus of $2,000 for all officers.

Johnson and newly-appointed Police Supt. Larry Snelling get a key change that could help boost Chicago’s dismal homicide clearance rates.

They won the right to create Los Angeles-style rotating teams of homicide investigators working ten-hour days. Each team would get all of the murders in a given area during a one-week period, then spend the next five weeks solving those homicides.

“Our detectives do great work, but the reality is, they’re overwhelmed,” Catanzara said. “This allows them to basically focus on working homicide cases and not have to worry about getting new homicides to deal with, and kind of distract them from leads that they’re working.”

“The ability to get cooperation ... will benefit from this rotation approach,” Catanzara said. “Detectives can focus on these leads and not get taken away because another homicide got thrown in their box.”

Yet another operational change could help reduce violent crime on the CTA. It would reduce — from 80% to 50% — the share of officers assigned to mass transit detail on the basis of seniority.

“They wanted the ability to control a little bit more who gets sent to mass transit, so it’s not just the most senior officers going there. They wanted to be able to put younger officers who, in their theory, might be a little more, I don’t want to say ‘aggressive,’ but that was Supt. Snelling’s word,” Catanzara said.

Franczek could not be reached. The mayor’s office released a press release quoting Johnson as saying that avoiding arbitration would reduce the financial to risk to Chicago taxpayers.

“With this agreement in place, our administration can now direct our full focus on implementing accountability measures within the Chicago Police Department, supporting police officers, and a robust community safety agenda,” Johnson said in the release.

Catanzara spent the last four years battling Lightfoot over myriad law enforcement issues.

Johnson has tried to forge a more collaborative path — even though Catanzara famously warned of an “exodus like we’ve never seen before,” with as many as 1,000 veteran officers choosing not to work for a mayor who had a history of supporting the concept of defunding the police.

On Friday, Catanzara was the first to admit he was wrong about Chicago’s new mayor.

“We certainly didn’t endorse Mayor Johnson. But I give him kudos for really giving marching orders that labor contracts need to be figured out,” Catanzara said.

Without mentioning Lightfoot by name, he said, “From where we were dealing with her as opposed to dealing with him is night and day. I will give him credit for saying, ‘Get it done.’ “

The new contract would expire on July 1, 2027. It must be ratified by the rank-and-file and by the City Council.

Next Up In Politics
Mayor Brandon Johnson hints at return of guaranteed income program
Streets and Sanitation boss reports 172% ramp-up in Chicago tree trimming
Migrant tent protest leader condemns attack against alderperson in Brighton Park as demonstrations go on
Parents who borrowed to pay for kids’ college face a restart of loan payments
Unions push to represent more workers, but organized labor’s share of jobs is declining
Illinois lawmakers banned campaign donations from red-light camera companies — then accepted them
The Latest
Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), speaks during a press conference at CAIR Chicago’s office in the Loop, where they discussed rising hate incidents towards Muslims following the Israel-Hamas war, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
News
Anti-Muslim hate worse now than post-9/11, advocates say
“This is causing shockwaves in our community. There is palpable fear,” said Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
By David Struett
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
3 teens wounded in Uptown shooting
A boy, 16, and two men, 18, were in a parked car when someone pulled alongside them and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Yessenia Cervantes-Vázquez, a lead community health worker with Rush Community Health Center helped residents apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, in the basement of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in the Pilsen neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, April 30, 2022.
Chicago
Mayor Brandon Johnson hints at return of guaranteed income program
A pilot launched under former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot provided 5,000 residents with $500 a month for a year with no strings attached.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march toward the Israeli Consulate in the Loop after the overnight deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 25 must-see photos from the week in news
Chicago communities mourn and rally after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Bears fans remember Dick Butkus and more in our best photos from the last week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A Chicago police star on a wall at headquarters.
Crime
Police board clears 2 officers of lying about 2010 fatal shooting
Then-Chicago Police Supt. David Brown filed administrative charges last October accusing the officers of making false statements in the shooting of William Hope Jr. and recommended they be fired.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Kaitlin Washburn
 