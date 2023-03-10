The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 10, 2023
City Hall News Politics

E-cigarette maker Juul to pay $23.8 million settlement to Chicago over suit alleging it marketed and sold to minors

The city plans to use the money to prevent and reduce vaping.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE E-cigarette maker Juul to pay $23.8 million settlement to Chicago over suit alleging it marketed and sold to minors
A Juul sign hangs in the front window of a bodega convenience store in New York City on June 25, 2022. Vaping company Juul Labs will pay Chicago $23.8 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company marketed harmful vaping products to underage users, the city announced Friday, March 10, 2023.

Vaping company Juul Labs will pay Chicago $23.8 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company marketed harmful vaping products to underage users.

AP file

The city on Friday announced a $23.8 million settlement with Juul Labs, the electronic cigarette maker it accused in a lawsuit of marketing and selling vaping products to minors.

The money will go toward preventing and reducing youth vaping through several measures, including education, according to a statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. 

“E-cigarette businesses cannot be allowed to come in our city and boost their profits at the expense of minors,” Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s top health official, said in the statement.

“We’ve made remarkable progress over the last 20 years in reducing smoking, and now with these resources, we’re ready to continue the fight against vaping.”

Chicago high school students are 10 times more likely to use e-cigarettes than traditional cigarettes, according to the statement.

The settlement resolves a 2020 lawsuit that alleged JUUL violated city ordinances by marketing to minors and selling its products without implementing strict age verification requirements. 

The e-cigarette giant last year agreed to a nearly $440 million settlement with nearly three dozen states — Illinois was not one of them — that accused it of hooking minors on vaping and masking its dangers.

Related

Since 2018, the city’s law department has filed nine lawsuits against 45 online vaping retailers and has served notices of violation on many more. The suits have resulted in dozens of settlements equalling nearly $30 million and agreements to change business practices, according to Lightfoot’s office.

Separately, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office sued JUUL in Cook County Circuit Court in 2019 for marketing to minors, misrepresenting the potency of nicotine in its products and misrepresenting Juul’s products as smoking cessation devices.

A spokesman for Raoul didn’t immediately return calls regarding the status of the suit.

A story published by the Sun-Times in September detailed how JUUL has given more than $120,000 to Illinois politicians’ campaign funds since 2020.

Next Up In Politics
Progressive firebrand Elizabeth Warren endorses Brandon Johnson in April 4 runoff
Patrick Daley Thompson denies wrongdoing despite conviction, says he never wanted to be mayor, wants to ‘rebuild my life’
Mexico President Andrés López Obrador blames fentanyl crisis on U.S., denies his country produces the opioid
Decorated vet’s last stand: FBI agent wants Supreme Court to make VA stop shortchanging veterans on GI Bill benefits
Illinois utility rate chief to step down, not spurred by looming ComEd bribery trial, she says
Student groups protest Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk appearance at UIC over anti-LGBTQ views
The Latest
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan wants Patrick Williams to chase his own greatness
DeRozan never likes to compare players to one another, often staying away from such talk. That changed on Friday, when he not only compared Williams to Kawhi Leonard, but also to the “Man of Steel.”
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_92874124.jpg
Afternoon Edition
A veteran’s fight for GI Bill benefits, how Chicago’s green river tradition began and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Taylor Raddysh celebrates a goal Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Taylor Raddysh a pleasant surprise as leading goal-scorer
Raddysh snapped a long drought and pulled into the team lead — at least with Max Domi and Patrick Kane excluded — by scoring his 15th and 16th goals Wednesday. Plus, Lukas Reichel moved onto the top power-play unit and Luke Philp received a contract extension.
By Ben Pope
 
St. Ignatius’ Phoenix Gill (13) dunks the ball during the state semifinal game against Simeon at State Farm Center.
High School Basketball
Sophomore Phoenix Gill lives up to the family name, sparkles in Champaign
Kendall Gill’s son established himself as one of the state’s top young players during Friday’s IHSA State Finals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
St. Ignatius brought a large crowd for its Class 3A semifinal game last season in Champaign.
High School Basketball
IHSA basketball state finals scores
All the scores from this weekend in Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 