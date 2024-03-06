Ex-Bull John Paxson joins group working on NIL opportunities for Notre Dame athletes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — John Paxson is going back to his Notre Dame roots.

Paxson, who won three NBA titles as a player with the Bulls and later joined the team's front office, was announced Wednesday as the newest member of the board of directors for Golden Minds, the mental health platform for the name, image and likeness collective Golden Touch.

Golden Minds was launched in 2022 in tandem with Golden Touch to support the mental health challenges college athletes tend to face and provide them with NIL opportunities. Golden Minds and Golden Touch work with student-athletes at Notre Dame, as well as St. Mary's College and Holy Cross College — South Bend's tri-campus community.

"The student-athletes that Golden Touch and Golden Minds are looking to help out are not just dealing with the stresses of being a student-athlete, but of being young people growing up in an increasingly complex world," said Paxson, a 1983 Notre Dame grad. "And as the son of a mother who dealt with depression her entire life, I know firsthand how something like that can affect everyone connected to that person and beyond."

Paxson's appointment was announced by Golden Touch founder Karen Phelps, whose father, Digger Phelps, coached Paxson at Notre Dame. Paxson will also lead a fundraising drive for the collective, the group said.

Paxson played 11 NBA seasons with the Bulls and San Antonio, helping Chicago win NBA titles in 1991, 1992 and 1993.