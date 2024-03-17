The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
College Sports Sports

March Madness: Expect South Carolina to be the last team standing

Only nine teams in the last 41 years of Division I women’s basketball have capped perfect seasons with a title. Six of those belong to UConn. This year, South Carolina (32-0) will attempt to become the 10th.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE March Madness: Expect South Carolina to be the last team standing
SEC LSU South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates cutting the net after their win against LSU in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/AP

T

he field is set, and anyone hoping for a Caitlin Clark show in the NCAA Tournament final better brace themselves.

For the first time since 1992, the Hawkeyes earned a No. 1 seed, and their prize is a spot in the toughest regional in the bracket.

Lisa Bluder’s team shocked many last year when the Hawkeyes made it to the Final Four, where they took down the goliath that was Dawn Staley’s top-seeded South Carolina. But this year, Iowa’s road to the Final Four likely will require either a title rematch against No. 3 seed LSU or a battle against No. 2 seed UCLA.

Both have an inside game that will challenge Iowa. Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke has stepped in to fill the interior-defense void left by the loss of Monika Czinano, but she’ll have her hands full with LSU’s Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow or UCLA’s Lauren Betts.

For the fourth consecutive year, South Carolina has earned a No. 1
seed. This year, it did it with an improved three-point shooting percentage and seven players averaging over eight points. Only nine teams in the last 41 years of Division I women’s basketball have capped perfect seasons with a title. Six of those belong to UConn.

But this isn’t last year. While many would have pegged a team led by WNBA rookie of the year Aliyah Boston as the one capable of accomplishing such a feat, Staley’s 2023-24 team is even more battle-tested, despite its inexperience.

Transfer guard Te-Hina Paopao is the only player on South Carolina’s team with experience starting in a tournament game.

While some might think that’s a problem, a look back at South Carolina’s buzzer-beating victory against Tennessee in the SEC semifinal is an indication of how prepared Staley’s team is to handle tough tournament moments.

“The standard is the standard,” Staley said during ESPN’s bracket-reveal broadcast. “The players prior to this years team, prior to last years team, you go all the way back, there’s a standard that we play by on both sides of the basketball.”

When the confetti falls in Cleveland, expect Staley to be underneath it celebrating her program’s third NCAA title.

Next Up In College Sports
Loyola accepts NIT bid, opens Wednesday at Bradley
NCAA Tournament predictions: It’s Purdue, that’s who
Illinois beats Wisconsin 93-87 for Big Ten title, moves into NCAA Tournament as No. 3 seed in East
Polling Place: on NCAA brackets, the Cubs, the White Sox and Caleb Williams
Hey, hoops fans, you should be watching the women’s NCAA Tournament
Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 40 as Illinois rallies to beat Nebraska 98-87 in Big Ten semis
The Latest
fire2.jpg
Crime
Community alert issued on Far South Side after string of arsons in Burnside
The incidents started in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in June, with more fires occurring in July, September and October, police said. The most recent fire was reported March 2. Police have issued a suspect description.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_5837.jpg
Columnists
Biden zings Trump, warns about threats to democracy at Gridiron Club dinner
Turning around questions about age dogging Biden, he quipped, ‘Of course, the big news this week is two candidates clinched their parties’ nomination for president. One candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other is me.’
By Lynn Sweet
 
Purdue center Zach Edey dunks against Rutgers.
College Sports
NCAA Tournament predictions: It’s Purdue, that’s who
I’m going with Zach Edey and the Boilermakers to win the Big Ten’s first men’s basketball title since 2000. Here’s my entire bracket.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak
Recipes
Menu planner: Balsamic marinated flank steak will make your day
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication and Susan Nicholson
 
U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, from left, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, and Kina Collins address congregations Sunday at West Side churches. Davis is seeking re-election to his 15th term in Congress.
Elections
Closing arguments: Candidates make final pitch to Chicago voters before Tuesday’s primary
On the final weekend of campaigning before Illinois polls open, candidates treaded two well-worn campaign paths: St. Patrick’s Day parades and churches across the city.
By Mitchell ArmentroutViolet Miller, and 1 more
 