March Madness: Three things to know about No. 2-seeded Iowa State

BOSTON — Illinois hasn’t made it to the Elite Eight since 2005.

In fact, everything Brad Underwood’s team attempts to do from here on out will be for the first time since Dee Brown and Deron Williams led the Fighting Illini to the national championship game nearly two decades ago. Illinois has made the NCAA Tournament in four straight years. Each year before, it lost in either the first or second round.

To continue making history, the Illini must get past No. 2-seeded Iowa State.

Three things to know about the opponent:

1. Iowa State has the most efficient defense in the country

Coach T.J. Otzelberger served two stints as an assistant at Iowa State before taking the head-coaching job in 2021. Since then, he has shaped the team’s identity around defense. There’s no better example of just how stifling the defense can be than its 57-53 win over No. 1-seeded Houston on Jan. 9.

“You feel so great in the locker room after all those sacrifices,” Otzelberger said. “All that hard work, all that unity, all that time, and you beat the No. 2-ranked team in the country. I truly believe that gave our guys a greater sense of purpose and confidence.”

2. Guard Tamin Lipsey’s production is on the upswing

Lipsey is the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer (12.5 points per game) behind guard Keshon Gilbert (13.7). But in the tournament, he has improved his offensive efficiency. He’s averaging 16 points and shooting 55% from the field and 55.6% from three.

Sustaining that production will be vital in the Cyclones’ efforts to keep up with the Illini’s high-powered offense.

3. Underwood is winless against Iowa State

In his career, Underwood has coached four games against Iowa State and lost all of them. His last meeting with the Cyclones was an 84-68 loss in his second year at -Illinois.

The Illini have an 11-3 series record against Iowa State, but the Cyclones have won the last two meetings.