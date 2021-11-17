 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bill Clinton in Chicago for Clinton Foundation fundraiser

The dinner was a fundraiser for the Clinton foundation, with the attendees described by a source as “old friends getting together to support President Clinton and his foundation.”

By Lynn Sweet
Former President Bill Clinton was in Chicago on Tuesday for a dinner to benefit his Clinton Foundation.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for CARE

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton dined in Chicago on Tuesday night at the home of Fred Eychaner, the philanthropist, Newsweb Corporation chair and major Democratic donor.

The dinner was at Eychaner’s Lincoln Park home, next to his Wrightwood 659 art and architecture gallery designed by the noted architect Tadao Ando.

Eychaner is a longtime supporter of the Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton’s presidential bids and Democratic causes and candidates.

Joining Clinton and Eychaner at the dinner were WJYS owner Joe Stroud and his wife, Yvonne; Democratic activist Susan Manilow; former Sun-Times Chair Bruce Sagan and Bette Cerf Hill; longtime Clinton backer Niranjan Shah, founding partner of Globetrotters Engineering Corporation and his wife, Pratima; and Anne Kaplan, the chair of the Joffrey Ballet board.

