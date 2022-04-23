The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Columnists Commentary

My beloved CTA is in crisis

Chicago cannot thrive without a safe and attractive public transportation system for all. Our economic, cultural and social survival depends on getting us where we need to be.

Laura Washington By Laura Washington
   
SHARE My beloved CTA is in crisis
merlin_91096809.jpg

Violent crime on CTA trains is up 17% so far this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to Chicago Police Department data analyzed by ABC-7 Chicago. Two prominent Chicago-area member of Congress are urging the CTA to do more to keep passengers and frontline transit workers safe.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

I am a CTA devotee.

The trains and buses of the Chicago Transit Authority have been my lifeline.As I was growing up on the city’s South Side, my family rarely had access to a car.Back in the day, the “Big Green Limousine” and the old “A” and “B” L trains were old friends and close companions.

Today, I board articulated buses with my Ventra card and ride the rainbow of Red, Blue, Brown, Green, Pink, Orange and Purple lines.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

I refused to abandon the CTA during the pandemic.Throughout, I rode from the O’Hare stop to 95thand everywhere in between.

So did tens of thousands of others who rely on public transit to get to work and school, buy groceries, visit the doctor’s office and all their other must-do destinations, virus or not.

Now, my beloved CTA is in trouble.I watched in frustration as the COVID-19 pandemic plunged my CTA into an existential crisis.This indispensable public service suffered a steep decline in ridership as it lost the patronage of the work-from-homers and others who feared catching a bug along with a ride.

They abandoned the system to homeless and mentally-ill people seeking shelter, bad-news hustlers and worst of all — the criminals committing a horrifying array of shootings, robberies and beatings.

Violent crime on CTA trains is up 17% so far this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to Chicago Police Department data analyzed by ABC-7 Chicago.

I have other transit options, but other Chicagoans, especially low-income and working-class residents, do not.As thepandemic taught us, many of them are the “essential workers” who keep the city going.They should never ride in fear.

In March, CTA officials announced a new plan to fight crime by increasing the number of security guards patrolling the trains.Last week, the agency told CBS-2 Chicago thatbetween 200 and 220unarmed security guards are now riding the transit system daily, with a goal of getting to 300 once more guards are trained. CPD has also pledged additional resources.

That’s not enough, say two prominent Chicago-area members of Congress.On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. DickDurbin and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia wrote to CTAPresident Dorval Carter and urged the agency to do more.

“While we appreciate the efforts that both the CTA and Chicago Police Department recently have made to increase passenger and employee safety on trains and buses throughout the CTA’s network, more needs to be done to protect CTA’s frontline workers and passengers given the alarming increase in crime on the CTA system,” the lawmakers wrote.

The recently passed, $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, they noted, mandates that the CTA and other transit agencies create a safety committee to address the problem.

A committee has been created, Carter responded.“During the pandemic, employee and customer health, safety and comfort was — and remains — the agency’s top priority,” he wrote.

Experts warn the pandemic could put urban transit systems into a“death spiral” sparked by declining ridership that triggers budget deficits, then leads to service cuts and fare hikes, which could trigger more drops in ridership.

Chicago cannot thrive without a safe and attractive public transportation system for all.Oureconomic, cultural and social survival depends on getting us where we need to be.

Billions of federal dollars are available to return safety to the CTA.This world-class city can afford no less.

Follow Laura Washington on Twitter @mediadervish

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com


Next Up In Commentary
With virtual reality, my grandmother tells her story of surviving the Holocaust
Losing D’Chaun, and learning not to take life for granted
March against antisemitism and all forms of hate
On the verge of his 80th birthday, here’s what an under-the-radar Richard M. Daley is up to
The forgotten story of a Chicago artist-adventurer who left behind his social position to make a difference in a small Mexican town
College English majors who feel silenced are the last thing we should worry about
The Latest
Scottie Scheffler
Golf
Interest in golf wagering has bettors going for the green
Bet on it: Allow handicapper Wes Reynolds to give you some Major suggestions
By Rob Miech
 
FRBmpXIXIAA8KUi.jpg
News
1 injured in extra-alarm fire in Ravenswood
Fire officials responded to the blaze in the 5000 block of North Clark Street after 5 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Sabres celebrate their game-winning goal over the Blackhawks on March 28.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ epidemic of blown leads caused by recklessness, porous defense
The Hawks have squandered 14 straight leads since March 24, during which time they haven’t won a single game in regulation. “Sometimes you need a ‘live to fight another day’ kind of attitude,” interim coach Derek King said.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Coming to meet our new baby, grandma insists on bringing her rude friend
Exhausted and careful about COVID, the infant’s mother is in no mood to welcome the snide travel companion.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A man was hurt during a police-involved shooting Friday night in Pullman.
Crime
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting, teen among 6 others wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago
A man was critically wounded by Chicago police officers in a shooting Friday in Pullman on the Far South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 