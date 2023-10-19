The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Columnists Brandon Johnson City Hall

Chicago’s budget deficit may force Mayor Johnson to shift his taxation policy

The mayor and his team filled the 2024 deficit with one-time fixes. Odds are that next year will start with a budget shortfall similar to this year’s, and the available tax fixes are all regressive.

By  Ralph Martire
   
SHARE Chicago’s budget deficit may force Mayor Johnson to shift his taxation policy
Mayor Brandon Johnson presents the 2024 Executive Budget Recommendations during a City Council meeting at City Hall, Oct. 11.

Mayor Brandon Johnson presents the 2024 Executive Budget Recommendations during a City Council meeting at City Hall, Oct. 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

If nothing else, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s initial budget proposal makes one thing abundantly clear: he is committed to following through on his campaign promise to push a progressive agenda. From re-establishing Chicago’s Department of the Environment, to allocating funding to open two new mental health clinics and support the creation of more youth jobs, Johnson has shown he’s willing to put the city’s money where his mouth said it should go during his campaign. That’s the good news.

But as a candidate for mayor, Johnson outlined an aggressive plan to spend $1 billion more annually on various initiatives that would “invest in people.” Unfortunately, he was only able to find the revenue to fund about $27 million in new spending on those initiatives in his budget proposal. The reasons for that are twofold. 

First, to accommodate things like scheduled payroll growth, the migrant crisis, and his pledge to avoid raising property taxes, Johnson had to close an estimated $538 million deficit in the $5.7 billion Corporate Fund, Chicago’s main budget for covering core services like police, fire, streets and sanitation, human services, etc. Like his predecessors, Johnson closed that deficit by relying primarily on one-time fixes, which by their very nature aren’t sustainable. 

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

For instance, he declared a significant, $434 million, tax-increment financing surplus. Of course, Chicago has to share that surplus with the other local governmental authorities that levy property taxes in the city, like Chicago Public Schools. So the net to the Corporate Fund will be about $100 million. Which helps this year, but is one-time revenue and will have to be replaced in next year’s budget. 

Related

He filled the remaining deficit the way first-time mayors frequently do: by finding savings that may or may not materialize, covering everything from $112.6 million in newly discovered operating efficiencies, to $41.5 million from an anticipated reduction in health care costs from better case management, to another $41.5 million in projected savings from eliminating some yet-to-be specified vacant positions. The mayor is also counting on: $35 million from enhanced revenue collection, $89.2 billion in projected savings from refinancing existing city bonds (hopefully this isn’t another “scoop and toss” deal, where current payments are reduced at the expense of greater long-term costs), and a bump in the revenue estimate for the coming year of $186.8 million.

A structural deficit, new tax policy

Given that most of those deficit fillers are one-time in nature, odds are next year the Corporate Fund will start with a budget shortfall approximating this year’s, likely made worse by a number of factors. For instance, there’s the natural growth in compensation costs in police, firefighter, and other workers’ union contracts. Then there’s the additional cost of filling at least some of the estimated 1,700 police officer vacancies.

Moreover, the mayor’s current proposal only appropriates $150 million for the migrant crisis. Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), the mayor’s floor leader, acknowledged that will cover only about six months of expenditures. So without additional state or federal aid, the Corporate Fund is looking at an additional $150 million shortfall. 

Then there’s the anticipated growth in annual pension payments, created in part by state law and in part by investment losses that Chicago’s pensions suffered last year. Fortunately, Johnson has opted to mitigate some of that potential cost growth by continuing the responsible fiscal practice of paying more into the systems than is required by law. 

The bigger issue, however, is that Chicago’s fiscal system doesn’t generate sufficient, recurring revenue to simultaneously support the mayor’s progressive agenda and continue to fund current service levels, satisfy the city’s debt obligations to both bond holders and its pension systems, fill a significant number of extant vacancies in sworn police officer positions, and deal effectively and humanely with the migrant crisis. 

Which means to realize his vision of a more equitable Chicago that invests in its people, Johnson may have to rethink some of his stances on tax policy.

To date, Johnson has made it clear he opposes regressive taxation — that is taxes which take a greater percentage of the earnings of low- to moderate-income families than affluent families. Indeed, his opposition to regressive taxation is the main reason Johnson chose not to take the annual inflationary increase in the city’s property tax levy, which created a $90 million hole in the 2024 budget. 

And while Johnson is correct in believing progressive taxes are fairer to people, the sad truth is virtually every tax or fee available to local governments like Chicago are regressive. True, as a candidate Johnson suggested creating a progressive financial transactions tax, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker just killed any hope it would pass. 

Which creates a difficult policy question for the new mayor: Are low-income families better off paying a few dollars more in regressive taxes, in exchange for receiving the benefits that will flow from making the significant new investments he wants to make — or saving a few bucks in taxation at the cost of continued disinvestment in their families and communities? 

Ralph Martire is executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, a bipartisan fiscal policy think tank, and is the Arthur Rubloff Professor of Public Policy at Roosevelt University. 

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Trump’s bizarre behavior demands more media coverage
So Mayor Johnson’s NOT going to Mexico?
Ramova Theatre’s curtain will rise again in Bridgeport
Republican’s failure to elect a House speaker is proof the party is broken
Bears rookie Tyson Bagent, minding his own business, creates a massive debate
Chicago, don’t go all-electric in new buildings
The Latest
A photo of D’Onta Foreman running against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears relying on D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans to lead rushing attack vs. Raiders
Khalil Herbert is on injured reserve, and Roschon Johnson was still in the concussion protocol Thursday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Salvador Herrera y sus hermanas Marcelina (izquierda) y Remedios en un juego de los White Sox. Él fue asesinado mientras conducía frente a un robo de auto en University Village. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Familia de Pilsen busca respuestas tras asesinato de un hermano durante robo de auto
Salvador Herrera, de 42 años, conducía a casa después de trabajar un turno en los suburbios la madrugada del domingo cuando un grupo le disparó mientras ellos robaban un auto estacionado.
By David Struett
 
“Nuestra intención es hacer todo lo posible para garantizar que la crueldad del pasado no se repita”, le dijo el lunes el secretario de Seguridad Nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas, al Associated Press. | Associated Press
La Voz Chicago
Acuerdo sobre separaciones de familias inmigrantes prohibiría futuras separaciones por 8 años
Si lo aprueba un juez, el acuerdo prohibiría la política de “cero tolerancia” con la inmigración indocumentada bajo la cual la administración Trump separó a miles de familias.
By Rebecca Santana | AP and Elliot Spagat | AP
 
Shedd Aquarium’s newest rockhopper penguin looks out over the water.
Environment
Rockhopper penguin chick at Shedd Aquarium joins full colony, takes first swim
The next important milestone will be determining the sex of the chick, the aquarium said, then it can get a name.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Jalisa Hooks, 21, plays with her 2-year-old son, Kayden Swann, in the family’s South Chicago neighborhood apartment on the South Side, Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022. Kayden is blind in his right eye after he was shot in the head on April 6, 2021, during a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park.
Crime
Man who wounded toddler in road rage shooting gets 4 years in plea deal
Deandre Binion is expected to be released from prison next fall under a deal that dropped nearly all charges against him, including attempted murder.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 