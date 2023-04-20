The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Columnists News Chicago

Armed teachers mean more tragedy

Putting weapons in the hands of teachers mean more, not fewer, gun deaths.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE Armed teachers mean more tragedy
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis on April 14.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

My wife has a strategy I call “The Thinking Trick,” a last resort when we’ve lost something. Like yesterday; I wanted my AirPods to make a phone call, but they weren’t in the usual places — desk, night table, dresser, various pockets. I was at the point where I start madly racing around, yanking open drawers, when I stopped cold, and remembered the trick.

When did I last use them? I asked myself. Immediately the answer came: the night before. A call from my cousin. Sprawled on the sofa. I went into the living room. The sleek little white AirPods case lozenge was on the coffee table, right where I left it.

The Thinking Trick is also useful in situations that involve not lost objects, but lost reason. For instance, the former president, Donald Trump, spent a long time at the NRA Convention last weekend in Indianapolis airing the notion that a good way to stop school shootings is by arming teachers.

Opinion bug

Opinion

“They’d go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone,” the former president said. “Gun-free zone to a maniac — because they’re all cowards, a gun-free zone is: ‘Let’s go in and let’s attack, because bullets aren’t coming back at us.’”

So school shootings are the schools’ fault? For inviting shooters in, by not having a gun in every teacher’s drawer? Ooooo-kay.

Trump went on, crediting guns in airplane cockpits as the reason hijackings faded away. (Me, I suspect the full-body security scans of passengers to make sure they aren’t armed with so much as a nail clipper might have had something to do with it. Using his school logic, disarming airline passengers is just asking for trouble.)

But that’s the problem with thinking, as attempted by some. They keep tripping over their unexamined assumptions, like the former president’s theory that kids who shoot up schools rationally weigh their options first.

So let’s do our own thinking. Let’s say we take the former president’s advice, and many teachers are now armed. Apply my wife’s patented Thinking Trick. What would happen?

Well, some school shootings might be thwarted. It’s possible that the next kid who whips an AR-15 out of his gym bag and starts blazing away might be himself gunned down — that’s the cherished fantasy — even though the armed cops and guards at previous school shooters tend to be in a different part of the school or using the restroom or too afraid to act or shoot and miss. Generally useless, since life ain’t the movies.

What else might happen?

America has seen four shootings this week, at least, of people who knocked on the wrong door, or drove into the wrong driveway, or got in the wrong car. Gun accidents would soar.

Here we need to remember a salient fact. School shootings, while traumatic and widely publicized, are also very rare. Over the past five years, slightly over a thousand people have been shot and killed at schools in this country, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

That’s a staggering tragedy. Shocking, until you consider the number of Americans who were killed by guns, generally, in that same period: over 200,000.

Most are suicides. Considering that fact, let’s continue to ponder: What would happen if society decided to put guns in the hands of teachers? Answer: suicides would soar. Accidents, too. Then add to that the students who get access to the teacher’s gun and kill themselves or others.

My guess would be, generally, arming teachers would mean that for every school shooting death avoided, there would be 50 to 100 more suicide deaths, accidental deaths, and other unnecessary loss of life.

We don’t need laws. We need education. Suicide is common; getting the drop on the bad guy, rare. The suicide rate of teachers is very low: 7.5 per 100,000 (lowest among the 22 professions the Centers for Disease Control tracks). The suicide rate among farmers is 10 times as high.

Why? Is farming that bad? No, in part it’s because gun ownership among farmers is double that of teachers. As Homer said: “The blade calls to acts of violence.” Guns are an invitation to kill yourself, and pressing them indiscriminately on teachers worsens an enormous and common problem while doing little to avoid a disturbing but rare one.

Next Up In Commentary
How lawmakers can create fair voting maps for Chicago’s elected school board
Vote for gun regulation like your child’s life depends on it. In America, it does.
Mayor Lightfoot leaves a legacy worth building on in city planning, development
After too many close losses in 2022, Illini have spent the offseason in finishing school
Keep Illinois after-school programs afloat
Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting won’t end the network’s trafficking in lies
The Latest
Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) discusses the city’s 2023 budget during a Chicago City Council meeting in November 2022.
Fran Spielman Show
Mayor-elect warned: don’t mess with City Council reorganization
Finance Committee Chair Scott Waguespack is among the committee chairs who could be pushed out in favor of more chairs loyal to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.
By Fran Spielman
 
8b2b8d91_c6f4_4f1c_9b60_6f09066f2a7f.jpg
Loop
Loop security is expected to tighten over weekend after violent teen gathering
Last week, two people were shot, a couple beaten and police slow to respond. This week, fences are up at Millennium Park, entry are points limited and a curfew will be enforced, city officials said.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
Students arrive for the first day of school in August 2022 at Cather Elementary in East Garfield Park.
Other Views
How lawmakers can create fair voting maps for Chicago’s elected school board
Lawmakers have until July 1 to draw maps for school board elections in 2024. The process must be transparent, and the maps should reflect the city’s racial makeup, two parent activists write.
By Melanie Lopez and Claiborne Wade
 
Vivianna Lopez, left, and Valerie Gaytan during their appearance on the CNBC show “American Greed” in 2021. The women have pleaded guilty to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy.
El Chapo
‘Cartel wives’ of Chicago’s twin cocaine kingpins plead guilty to stashing drug cash
Vivianna Lopez and Valerie Gaytan, wives of Pedro and Margarito Flores, admitted to involvement in a conspiracy to launder millions from their husbands’ drug trafficking business after the men were taken into federal custody.
By Frank Main
 
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. The Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary has invited Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to testify next month at a hearing on ethics standards. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: WX108
Nation/World
Durbin invites Chief Justice Roberts to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports
Citing ‘a steady stream of revelations’ regarding Supreme Court justices ‘falling short of ethical standards,’ the Illinois Democrat has invited the chief justice to appear May 2 before the Judiciary Committee.
By Kevin Freking | Associated Press and Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 