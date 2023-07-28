The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Columnists Commentary

St. Ignatius acquires architecturally significant bank building

College prep school says, for now, the former Lakeside Bank will provide washrooms, storage, and expansion for athletic programs.

By  Lee Bey
   
SHARE St. Ignatius acquires architecturally significant bank building
merlin_114860735.jpg

The former Lakeside Bank at the corner of Roosevelt Road and Blue Island on the Near West Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The former Lakeside Bank branch that was originally an architecturally innovative library for the blind and disabled has been bought by its across-the-street neighbor, St. Ignatius College Prep, the school announced Friday.

“Saint Ignatius has acquired and taken possession of the former Lakeside Bank building on the southeast corner of Roosevelt and Blue Island,” the college preparatory school, 1076 W. Roosevelt Rd., said in a written statement to faculty, parents and students.

“This two-acre parcel will allow us to continue to enhance our athletic programs at Rice Park,” a St. Ignatius athletic space just east of the bank. “In the short term, the building will provide washrooms, storage space and expansion for our strength and conditioning programs.”

St. Ignatius officials were unable to be reached for comment.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

As the Sun-Times first reported Thursday, Lakeside Bank closed the branch, 1055 W. Roosevelt Rd., on July 1 and announced the building was up for sale.

The 32,000 square foot, blue-and-white building was built in 1978 as the Illinois Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, designed by Chicago architectural icon Stanley Tigerman.

Tigerman died in 2019 at age 88.

The rounded, postmodern facility —striking when the library’s steel-clad exterior was painted in original bright primary colors — received global acclaim as a successful early building designed specifically for the blind and disabled.

IMG_3079.jpeg

Architect Stanley Tigerman.

Lee Bey

Both inside and out, Tigerman used color, form and design to create a welcoming and functional space for the library’s clientele.

But the state library closed in 1999 and its books, tapes and other materials were relocated. The building sat vacant and rusting — with its vibrant exterior colors fading — while the city helped find it a new suitor.

Lakeside Bank bought the building and operated a branch and operations center from 2005 until this month.

“As Lakeside has grown tremendously since 2005, we needed additional space for our Operations personnel,” the bank said in a statement earlier this month. “We’ve now relocated them and made the decision to sell the Roosevelt branch.”

The conversion to a bank removed the building’s original color scheme and much of Tigerman’s innovative interior design.

But the sale to St. Ignatius retains a still-important building, at least for now.

Lee Bey is the Chicago Sun-Times architecture critic and a member of the Editorial Board.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
AFSCME contract raises state budget questions
Rocky Wirtz in many ways was an ordinary guy who embraced family and friends
Protests give Jason Aldean too much credit for his terrible country song
Joe Biden is too old to run again
What the right-wing extremists won’t tell you about immigrants
Piping up on the dangers of CO2 pipelines and carbon capture
The Latest
Dr. Thomas Huggett, who works at the Lawndale Christian Health Center, opens a box for state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford as he places free bags of Narcan (naloxone) inside it at the intersection of West Jackson Boulevard and South Pulaski Road in the East Garfield Park neighborhood after a press conference several blocks away, Friday, July 28, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Health
Groups call for safe-use site as opioid overdose deaths climb
Overdose prevention groups continue to offer innovative solutions — such as stocking old newspaper distribution boxes with anti-overdose medicine — but say such efforts are not enough as deaths continue to rise.
By Michael Loria
 
The Cubs recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Friday to start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Cubs
Cubs recall Hayden Wesneski to start Friday against Cardinals
For the second time in the span of a week, the Cubs plan to use a right-handed opener before bringing in lefty Drew Smyly.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois State Capitol, February 10, 2023, in Springfield, Illinois. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times
Columnists
AFSCME contract raises state budget questions
The contract ended up with a fiscal year 2024 price tag of $204 million. So, where is that money in the budget, which passed a month before the negotiations ended?
By Rich Miller
 
merlin_90429989.jpg
Politics
Lawmaker files lawsuit saying he’s been barred from events, including Night Out Against Crime, Pet Palooza, Boo Bash
State Rep. Bob Rita said he was told officials in Tinley Park and Orland Township wanted to keep “politics” out of the events, even though he had participated in them in the past.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop are touring in support of their album “100 Years of Blues.”
Music
Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop — ‘front porch’ bluesmen celebrate their Chicago music roots
The duo are in concert at Ravinia on Thursday.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 