The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Columnists News Politics

Don’t be like Texas’ ‘Murph’

A Texan complains about immigrants doing what his whole county does.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE Don’t be like Texas’ ‘Murph’
A Colombian immigrant waits to be processed last May by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

A Colombian immigrant waits to be processed last May by U.S. Border Patrol agents outside a closed migrant encampment near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas.

John Moore/Getty Images

There are a lot of heartless people. They held a festival on social media after I wrote Monday about how Chicago could do a better job housing refugees shipped here from Texas. I wish I could address the top 25 reactions. One will have to do:

“Multiply all this by hundreds and you have what Texas has put up with for years,” a reader from Murphy, Texas — let’s call him “Murph” — wrote on Facebook. “Sorry, but BS. I’ve had my car struck twice by uninsured motorists with no papers. More than half the patients in the Dallas County public hospital were undocumented. The strain is enormous, on all services and neighborhoods.”

A lot to unpack. First savor “had my car struck twice by uninsured motorists with no papers,” a version of what I call the “an immigrant peed in my alley” argument. And I heard Spanish spoken at a McDonald’s once. We all carry our private crosses.

Opinion bug

Opinion

But let’s try to be sympathetic, the liberal superpower.

Gosh, struck twice?!?! That’s terrible Murph. All these undocumented immigrants so busy greedily gorging at the public trough they can’t even be bothered to insure their luxury vehicles. What’s wrong with them?

Hmmm....could it be they can’t buy car insurance in Texas? Why sure they can. All they have to do is produce a valid driver’s license. And how do they get that? Easy, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Merely “present proof of lawful presence in the US.”

Ooo, kind of a deal-breaker for the undocumented, huh?

Shame Murph doesn’t live in a civilized state, like Illinois, where not only do we show Christian sympathy to the families dropkicked here, because his governor is awful, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill last June — HB 3882 — allowing undocumented residents to get Illinois driver’s licenses. So they can buy car insurance. Like regular people.

Speaking of regular people, another go-to move of haters is to damn the group they scorn for doing the exact same things that they do themselves. Like getting sick.

The public hospital Murph mentions is Parkland Memorial Hospital — we Yankees remember it as the place were John F. Kennedy was taken after being murdered by a right wing Russia-loving Texas fanatic.

Parkland certainly treats many undocumented residents. You know who else it treats? Many residents from Collin County, where Murph is located. The fourth richest county in Texas, Collin County does not actually pay the special tax that supports the hospital. Even though it guiltlessly packs its poor people off to Parkland for treatment. Here’s how the Dallas Morning News described the situation in 2017:

“Of the out-of-county patients, Collin County residents visit most often. The hospital lost $6 million last year alone on Collin County patients, who visited nearly 6,000 times, according to Parkland data. Meanwhile, Collin County boasts the lowest property tax rate in the state and has cut its rate seven times in the last 10 years.”

Now the source of Murph’s ire becomes clear. A resident of one of the richest counties in Texas, which heavily uses the hospital that it does not in fact fund, griping about undocumented immigrants who also use the hospital. Nobody cries like a bully.

“”It is a fairness issue,” the CEO of Parkland explained. “You can crow about having low taxes, but all of your uninsured people can come down to Dallas to get their care.”

Speaking of fairness, living in Cook County as I do, I have to point out that only 2 percent of hospital care here is given to the indigent. Rich private hospitals like to dump their patients at Stroger — where, guess what, impoverished American citizens without health insurance don’t pay their bills the same way that impoverished undocumented immigrants without health insurance don’t.

Texas, by the way, is the capital of Uninsured America: 18 percent of Texans lack health coverage; the national average is 8 percent, and stand-out Illinois boasts 6 percent.

Most people are insured through their employers. But Texas, is a so-called “right-to-work” state, meaning, in reality, a “right-to-work-at-a-job-that-doesn’t-provide-health-insurance-because-there-isn’t-a-union-to-negotiate-it state.”

Times up! That’ll have do. Murph certainly went on. He described Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cruel stunt as “sharing the burden.” Texas is actually sharing the benefit of immigration — albeit long term. Chicago knows that a little effort and expense now will pay off down the road. Big time.

Next Up In Commentary
Americans should shout out opposition to needless gun deaths
Let’s make it easy for kids to get a school breakfast
Calling an error on White Sox, police for their handling of shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field
Northwestern interim coach David Braun has a funny way of showing ‘transparency’
Some leaders refuse to ‘measure what matters’ when it comes to climate crisis
Northwestern’s latest stadium proposal exploits existing racial tension in Evanston
The Latest
The former Marine Corps Reserve Station that is set to be used as a migrant shelter at 3034 W. Foster on the North Side.
Immigration
New South Side, North Side migrant shelters planned as crisis intensifies at police stations
The first, located at a Kenwood hotel, is expected to open next week. The city’s real estate committee also approved the purchase of a former North Park Marine Corps site to become another shelter.
By Michael Loria
 
Firefighters salute the ambulance delivering Lt. Kevin Ward’s body to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday.
News
Chicago firefighter who died after house fire near O’Hare remembered as ‘great guy’
Lt. Kevin Ward died at Loyola Medical Center, where he was taken from the fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue on Aug. 11.
By David Struett and Kade Heather
 
Piping plover Imani is shown in April, near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach.
Chicago
Piping plover quartet has left Montrose Beach, gone south for winter
Local birders now must wait to see if Imani, Searocket, Prickly Pear or Wild Indigo return next year. They’re especially concerned about Searocket, who left before they could remove some fishing line caught on the bird’s leg.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Headquarters of Zebra Technologies in Lincolnshire.
Business
Lincolnshire-based Zebra Technologies cutting 700 workers
The producer of barcode systems and other equipment that speeds manufacturing is facing an order slowdown now that supply chains are returning to normal after COVID-19.
By David Roeder
 
People smile while jumping into Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor during Friday Morning Swim Club on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Chicago
Viral Chicago Friday Morning Swim Club canceled after dispute with park district
Organizers of the super-popular meet-up at Montrose Harbor said they were calling off the swims after police showed up to last week’s “unofficial” gathering.
By Katelyn Haas and Katie Anthony
 