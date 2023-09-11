The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Columnists Commentary Environment

Native Alaskans, wildlife win big with Biden’s cancellation of oil and gas leases in Arctic refuge

Polls in recent years show most Americans opposed drilling in the refuge. Biden’s decision shows we can stand firm to defend more communities against Big Oil, Ben Jealous writes.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Native Alaskans, wildlife win big with Biden’s cancellation of oil and gas leases in Arctic refuge
In this undated photo, Porcupine caribou migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. In a move that angered Republicans, the Biden administration canceled seven oil and gas leases Sept. 6, overturning sales held in the Trump administration’s waning days.

In this undated photo, Porcupine caribou migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. In a move that angered Republicans, the Biden administration canceled seven oil and gas leases Sept. 6, overturning sales held in the Trump administration’s waning days.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, file

The Sacred Place Where Life Begins. That’s what the Gwich’in people call the coastal plain of Alaska where they live.

The Porcupine caribou that the Gwich’in have relied on for tens of thousands of years for their subsistence way of life migrate hundreds of miles each spring to give birth to their calves there. So that Gwich’in name rings true.

It was that life that the Biden administration protected for years to come with the announcement last week that it was canceling oil and gas drilling leases in the 19.6-million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and moving to prohibit drilling in another 13 million acres of protected lands bordering the refuge.

It wasn’t just the Gwich’in, who have been fighting drilling for nearly 50 years, and the caribou who won. The Inupiaq people who live at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, polar bears, musk oxen, Dall sheep and birds you can find in all 50 states have roots in the Arctic Refuge.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

That corner of Alaska is one of the world’s last untouched wild places, our country’s largest wildlife refuge, and the only one designed specifically for wilderness purposes. Its continued existence in its pristine, rugged state signals our commitment to nature and our appreciation of its wonder. It’s a sign of our national character.

But the value isn’t just symbolic. We’re on pace this year to produce more oil in the U.S. than ever before. Creating a glut will only extend our addiction to fossil fuels when we know that we need to move swiftly in the direction of burning less. And the trade-off is infrastructure needed to drill that will destroy the refuge forever.

It’s a trade that the American people repeatedly have said they don’t want to make. In polls in recent years, roughly two-thirds of voters opposed drilling in the Arctic Refuge. After the president’s decision to allow another Alaskan drilling project to proceed months ago, this is the leadership most voters want.

The argument of proponents that Arctic drilling will boost U.S. energy independence and national security falls short when you know that all the oil under that part of Alaska is barely a year of the nation’s consumption by many estimates. We won’t drill our way out of the need for fossil fuels, but we certainly can drill our way to irreparable damage to the climate in just a few years.

Protecting Indigenous people and their way of life in Alaska should demonstrate that we can stand firm to defend more communities on the front lines of climate change against the unabated greed of Big Oil. An unscathed, unmatched landscape shouldn’t be the test for doing right by our neighbors and the planet.

Too often, we’ve allowed a few people lacking political power and desperate for economic opportunities to bear the immediate cost of bad environmental choices. The flaw is that, more often than not, we all end up paying.

Whether it’s the cancer alleys created in the communities neighboring refineries along the Mississippi or coastal towns repeatedly crushed by extreme weather, they’re only the first to feel the burden. As the hottest temperatures ever recorded showed us this summer, no one can escape the toll that fossil fuel charges the planet.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club and a professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Breastfeeding education, support are essential for Black moms
Rebuild Illinois is paying off for our infrastructure, labor workforce
Churches, mosques and synagogues should house migrants
China’s unfair trade practices harm American companies, but we can level the playing field
Ethics complaints involving city treasurer Conyears-Ervin demand a closer look
Incoming top cop Snelling is right: ‘We can’t do this unless we do it together’
The Latest
Delilah Bennem, 1, laughs with her mom, Endia Williams, a trained lactation counselor, at the Latch &amp; Stroll resource fair in South Chicago Aug. 26.
Editorials
Breastfeeding education, support are essential for Black moms
When breastfeeding came back as a norm in the 1970s in the U.S., after decades of taking a back seat to baby formula, Black women were left out of the conversation.
By CST Editorial Board
 
El padre de Marisol Berrios, Raphael Berrios, de 70 años, dijo que no estaba al tanto del alcance que tenía su hija mayor hasta que comenzó a recibir llamadas de todo el mundo, incluso de personas en Chile y España.
La Voz Chicago
Comunidad suelta globos en memoria de la pastora Marisol Berrios
Patricia Berrios dijo que la muerte de su hermana es aún más dura porque su madre murió dos meses antes.
By Violet Miller
 
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 2:15 a.m. en la cuadra 6300 al sur de Kildare. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Dos agentes de policia entre 4 heridos en choque en West Lawn
Los dos agentes fueron trasladados al hospital y se encontraban en buenas condiciones, dijeron las autoridades.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BEARS_060123_60.jpg
Bears
Bears CB Kyler Gordon’s injured hand being evaluated
Gordon, who is the team’s slot cornerback, was hurt while blitzing on his 27th snap Sunday and replaced by special teamer Josh Blackwell.
By Patrick Finley
 
The $40 billion the state is spending on Illinois’ highway system has already improved more than 5,300 roads and another 500-plus structures, like bridges.
Other Views
Rebuild Illinois is paying off for our infrastructure, labor workforce
The $40 billion project is modernizing our highways, bridges and other infrastructure. It’s also supporting the long-term workforce supply pipeline needed in the booming construction industry.
By Marc Poulos
 