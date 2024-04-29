The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Columnists Commentary Environment

Coal ash pollution cleanup will boost Waukegan and other Great Lakes communities

Power plant owners will be forced to clean up their coal ash pollution under new rules recently issued by the Environmental Protection Agency.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Coal ash pollution cleanup will boost Waukegan and other Great Lakes communities
Ash and smoke are released from three stacks amid a yellow sky.

Emissions rise from smokestacks near Emmett, Kansas, in 2021. The EPA last week announced power plant pollution standards that will force power plant owners, including operators of the now-retired Waukegan Generating Station, to clean up their coal ash pollution.

Charlie Riedel/AP

In Waukegan, Dulce Ortiz is celebrating with her children.

Ortiz is cofounder of the local environmental justice organization Clean Power Lake County. She has been organizing for years to get coal ash waste cleaned up from the site of the retired coal power plant in her town.

The historic suite of power plant pollution standards announced last week by the Environmental Protection Agency includes a rule that will finally force power plant owners to clean up their coal ash pollution.

This is good news for Ortiz’s family and countless others, including the 30 million people who get their drinking water from the Great Lakes. Coal ash contains toxic pollutants like mercury, arsenic and cancer-causing polychlorinated biphenyls, known as PCBs, that leach into groundwater. And there are more than 100 coal ash waste sites along the shores of the Great Lakes. That includes legacy sites from retired plants like the Waukegan Generating Station, which left two coal ash ponds and another coal ash deposit.

Ortiz says, “My vision for my family and my community is a lakefront where I can take my children swimming in the waters of Lake Michigan without worrying about toxic pollution; where we can go fishing without worrying about mercury and PCB contamination of the fish we catch; where I can go running along the shores of Lake Michigan without worrying about air pollution triggering my asthma. I want to see a clean energy future for Waukegan and all communities that have borne the burden of coal and industrial plant pollution for decades.”

Waukegan has borne a particularly heavy burden. Predominantly Black and Brown residents share their town with five of Illinois’ 11 Superfund hazardous waste sites. That does not include the coal ash deposits.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Toxic waste from coal and industrial plants has been a plague for many American communities like Waukegan. One of my mentors, a legendary community organizer in Pittsburgh, once showed me an uncovered coal ash pit there. I asked him where all that waste went when there was a heavy rain. I still remember his response: “nowhere good.”

In addition to addressing coal ash, the new EPA rules also include vital new standards for carbon and other toxic pollutants pumped into our air and water by coal and gas-burning power plants. The impact of these rules in cutting carbon dioxide from power plants — one of the top greenhouse gas contributors — will be to accelerate the decline of carbon emissions and our transition to clean energy. And, of course, these pollution standards mark a tremendous stride for public health that will save lives and prevent chronic illnesses.

The rules will remove economic barriers for some America’s communities that need it the most — in particular, the coal ash rule, as Ortiz points out:

“Allowing companies to pollute our communities without forcing them to clean up deters future investments in those same communities. We have aspirational plans in Waukegan for lakefront revitalization that have not been able to get off the ground due to the lingering contamination. This is devastating for communities like Waukegan that desperately need new investments and economic renewal.”

The new suite of EPA rules is a critical moment in the fight for a clean energy future and the result of years of advocacy. These common-sense safeguards mark the beginning of our next chapter in the fight to transition to a 100% clean-energy economy. And, remarkably, they are the latest in a string of groundbreaking actions by the Biden-Harris administration announced throughout April, which is Earth month. The Bureau of Land Management issued a new federal rule making conservation a priority on our majestic public lands. The Department of the Interior announced new protections for 13 million acres of land in the Western Arctic from oil drilling. That is just to name a couple. What a way to celebrate Earth month!

Today, Dulce Ortiz’s vision for her family and her community is closer to reality because of the EPA’s new power sector rules. And that is a vision that so many of us share for our own families, kids and communities. We all deserve a cleaner, healthier future. And the Biden-Harris administration just delivered in a way that is going to help get us there faster.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club and a professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary
Chicago should lower its default speed limit from 30 mph to save lives
There's no going back to the old days of cash bail in Illinois
Say no to CO2 pipeline projects in Illinois until safety is assured
Bears QB Caleb Williams is said to be 'generational.' Then again, who isn't?
Into the ward of memory at a northwest suburban senior care facility
How old are you in cicada years?
The Latest
Iza Redlinski holds a bouquet of garlic mustard, an invasive plant she picked out of Red Gate Woods in the Cook County Forest Preserves on April 25, 2024.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County Forest Preserves is launching a $10 million makeover of Palos Preserves
Officials say the project is the biggest ecological restoration project ever for the preserves.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
SOLITARY-041924_5.jpgJoseph Moore, an apprentice at Restore Justice who advocates for the abolishment of solitary confinement, stands in the middle of an alley in the 300 block of West Erie Street in River North, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moore spent 15 months in solitary confinement while serving a 60-year prison sentence. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Politics
Solitary confinement in Illinois prisons violates human rights, Chicago lawyers group says
“Prisons exist to punish and rehabilitate people — not to torture and destroy them,” says the report from the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, which found that hundreds of people are kept in solitary confinement at any one time across the state.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
My_Next_Guest_with_David_Letterman_and_John_Mulaney_n_00_27_15_19RC.jpg
Movies and TV
John Mulaney returns to St. Ignatius for playful, sometimes poignant David Letterman chat
The Chicago native and his fellow master of sarcasm teamed up for an especially entertaining edition of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”
By Richard Roeper
 
cpd-0110.jpg
Crime
Woman shot, prompting SWAT response in South Shore
The alleged gunman fled into a nearby building and a SWAT team responded, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
fotw05-01-24walleyeheidecke.jpg
Outdoors
Personal-best walleye comes from Heidecke Lake
Dave Strobel caught and released his personal-best walleye Thursday at Heidecke Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 