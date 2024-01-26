The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Columnists Politics City Hall

Migrants keep coming as Mayor Brandon Johnson hides Chicago’s welcome mat

The mayor is pulling back on accepting and caring for the continuing influx of migrants and shifting to his progressive agenda, like banning natural gas connections in most new construction, Rich Miller writes.

By  Rich Miller
   
SHARE Migrants keep coming as Mayor Brandon Johnson hides Chicago’s welcome mat
An Ecuadorian woman in a winter coat and knit hat walks with her arm around her son, wearing a coat and hood.

A woman from Ecuador and her son walk near the city’s landing zone for migrants in the West Loop.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s budget that he passed last November deliberately underfunded programs for asylum seekers. The meager appropriation could be exhausted by April, but nobody knows yet what the city plans to do when it reaches that point.

Also last November, Gov. J.B. Pritzker made it clear to reporters that “the state doesn’t run shelters,” and said he was waiting for the city to recommend shelter sites. “The state doesn’t control property in the city of Chicago that could provide a location. The city really has to do that.”

Pritzker also criticized the city for not asking the General Assembly for additional money and noted, “We have spent much more money to support the system of asylum-seekers arriving here than the city has.”

In December, the state declined to fund a huge, 2,000-bed tent shelter in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood after an evaluation of a city contractor’s report by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency found that the remediation completed by the city “did not meet IEPA standards to receive [a formal letter stating no more mediation was needed] and was therefore not approved,” an IEPA spokesperson reiterated last week.

The city was furious at the denial, and Johnson complained to reporters again last week that the state still has not fulfilled its promise to open those 2,000 new beds. The state claimed then and has ever since then that, despite repeated requests, the city has not yet offered up any more sites. Johnson told reporters this was not true. I’m still checking on this.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Also in December, Johnson announced a program to ticket and even impound buses carrying migrants to the city from Texas unless drivers followed rules for when and where their passengers could be dropped off. That quickly had the effect of forcing the bus companies to dump people in the suburbs and exurbs, where they are then directed to public transportation to Chicago. During the week ending Jan. 19, not a single bus from Texas arrived directly in Chicago, according to a document released to city officials.

Mayor’s no longer very welcoming

The city has opened no new migrant shelters since November, although Chicago officials made it appear as if they were still working on plans to do so in December, specifically a shelter on the city’s Northwest Side at a site owned by the Catholic Archdiocese. Will Chicago still open and operate that shelter? No. But the city has been hoping that the state and/or the Archdiocese could open it, and now I’m hearing that the shelter might possibly go forward.

On Jan. 12, city officials went even further and told state legislators the city had “begun planning for rightsizing” its shelter system. That’s corporate-speak for “downsizing,” although a city official now says they probably shouldn’t have used that word.

And then last week, Johnson told reporters that the state government “can build a shelter anywhere in the state of Illinois,” adding the state “does not have to build a shelter in Chicago.”

Related

This, of course, ignores the fact that the migrants’ stated preference is a Chicago destination. More importantly, it’s also the politically targeted destination set by the Texas governor. In other words, the mayor can say what he wants, but they’re coming regardless.

His comment also ignores the fact that the state has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on infrastructure and caring for asylum-seekers in Chicago. Expanding that out would be prohibitively expensive and disperse scarce human resources. There are only so many people who are willing to do the work and qualified to do it. Dispersing those workers throughout a large geographic area would make their task a lot tougher. It may be unfair to the city, but that’s where the infrastructure is.

Not to mention that suburban mayors aren’t exactly falling all over themselves to take any of these folks in. When a reporter asked Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle last week if any suburban mayors had taken up her offer to open shelters, Preckwinkle said, “Those conversations didn’t result in offers of assistance.”

It’s becoming more clear almost every day that, despite his initial promises to welcome the new arrivals with open arms and share with them the city’s “abundance,” Johnson’s aim for weeks if not months has been to pull back from the task of accepting and caring for the continuing influx of asylum-seekers and return to his progressive agenda, like banning natural gas connections in most new construction.

Meanwhile, April gets closer every day.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary
Is it too soon to lock Northwestern into another NCAA Tournament? Of course it is — so we’re doing it
NFL media monster continues its worldwide takeover
Ageism has no place in politics
Donald Trump’s brain glitches are getting worse
‘Do or dye’ expertise on food additives should be left to the FDA
Suburban leaders like to say their cities are welcoming and friendly. To whom? Not migrants.
The Latest
Illinois v Northwestern
College Sports
Is it too soon to lock Northwestern into another NCAA Tournament? Of course it is — so we’re doing it
Pack your bags, Purple lovers.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Two teens were killed Friday in a shooting near Washington Street and Wabash Avenue.
Crime
2 CPS high school students killed in Loop shooting. ‘It feels normalized when it shouldn’t be.’
The victims were students at Innovations High School, a CPS charter school at 17 N. State St., police said.
By Violet MillerMary Norkol, and 2 more
 
Romy Gonzalez of the White Sox flips the ball to first against the Yankees on June 8, 2023, in New York.
White Sox
White Sox designate Romy Gonzalez for assignment
Infielder/outfielder DFA’d to make room for right-handed reliever John Brebbia.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Joliet police work the scene where seven people were shot and killed in the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet, Monday, Jan. 22. An eighth man was killed at an apartment complex in unincorporated Joliet Township.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 14 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A fatal shooting spree devastates Joliet, a multi-day fog covers Chicago, and a father and son stun Instagram with their duets.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A creative writing teacher (Martin Freeman) gives special attention to one teenage protégé (Jenna Ortega) in “Miller’s Girl.”
Movies and TV
‘Miller’s Girl’ the tedious tale of an ineffectual teacher and his infatuated student
Jenna Ortega in deadpan mode again as young writer viewed as a budding talent by her over-the-hill adviser.
By Richard Roeper
 