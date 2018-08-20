Obama video for Pritzker: ‘I know JB. I trust JB’

Rep. Juliana Stratton looks on as gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker announces Stratton as his running mate at Sherwood Park on August 10, 2017. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times.

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama taped a testimonial video touting Democratic governor nominee J.B. Pritzker, relased on Monday, the first candidate specific video Obama has made ahead of the November mid-term elections.

I know JB, I trust JB,” Obama said in the video, describing him as “someone who’s always thinking about how he can make a difference. Someone who identifies the right problems and brings the right people together to solve them, and that’s something we can use in Illinois.”

Obama does not mention GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The upbeat Obama video will be used on various Pritzker campaign social media platforms, according to Pritzker spokeswoman Galia Slayen.

It’s not known yet if the video will be edited into an ad.

Obama taped the video in his personal office in Washington a few weeks ago. Obama spokesman Eric Schultz, confirming this was the first mid-term video told the Sun-Times, ” We’ve done – and will do more – videos for the midterms.”

Obama on Aug. 1 endorsed 81 Democrats – including from his adopted home state, Illinois contenders Pritzker, Kwame Raoul running for Attorney General and House hopefuls Sean Casten, Lauren Underwood and Brendan Kelly.

In Illinois, Obama’s home state, his backing will help get-out-the-vote – but that does not guarantee victory. In 2014, Obama and then first lady Michelle stumped for Quinn and he lost to Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Here’s the text of what Obama said about Pritzker…

“I am proud to endorse JB Pritzker to be the next governor of my home state of Illinois, and let me tell you why. It’s simple, JB gets things done. When folks said Illinois couldn’t be a leader in creating high-tech jobs, JB thought we could, and he started a tech incubator that’s helped entrepreneurs create hundreds of new companies and more than 7,000 good jobs. When JB saw that too many of our school kids were going hungry, he made it a personal mission to change that. And working with Illinois nonprofits, he helped expand a program we started to make sure more than 200,000 low-income Illinois kids have access to school breakfast.

“I know JB, I trust JB, and that’s who he is. Someone who’s always thinking about how he can make a difference. Someone who identifies the right problems and brings the right people together to solve them, and that’s something we can use in Illinois. JB will be a governor who looks out for all of us. From downstate towns to northern suburbs to the neighborhoods of Chicago, he’ll work as hard as he can to strengthen opportunity for every Illinoisan today and into the future. so, I’m asking you to join me in supporting and voting for JB Pritzker for the next governor of Illinois. Thanks.”