The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Consumer Affairs News Business

Illinois Facebook users could be eligible for another payment: Here’s how to apply

Parent company Meta has settled a data privacy lawsuit involving Cambridge Analytica for $750 million. Anyone who’s used Facebook in the past 16 years can file a claim.

By  Ellery Jones
   
SHARE Illinois Facebook users could be eligible for another payment: Here’s how to apply
Facebook’s corporate symbol. Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed in December to settle a data privacy lawsuit for $750 million.

The settlement could give people free money if you’ve been a Facebook user.

Getty Images

Have you used Facebook in the last 16 years? You might be eligible to receive a payout soon from a $750 million settlement that parent company Meta agreed to in December in a data privacy lawsuit over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Now, an administrator is seeking claims for a cut of that — open to any Facebook user in the United States who used the site between 2007 and 2022.

If you live in Illinois, this tune might sound familiar. The settlement comes on the heels of another $650-million settlement that applied to just users in the state.

The settlement came in 2020 in a class-action lawsuit that said Facebook’s facial recognition tool violated Illinois’s biometric privacy law. More than 1.4 million Illinois Facebook users filed valid claims, each receiving $397.

Earlier this year, a second round of checks for just over $30 apiece were issued, distributing about $43 million that remained in the settlement fund from users who didn’t cash their initial checks.

This settlement, though larger, also covers more people — anyone in the United States who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022. Facebook had about 199 million daily active users in the United States and Canada in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to an investor report.

The lawsuit stems from the 2018 scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. Faacebook disclosed that nearly 87 million users had their personal information collected by the data-mining company affiliated with former President Donald Trump’s campaign. The class-action suit later expanded to include several cases, which accused Facebook of failing to do enough to protect user data from third parties.

How to apply for a settlement payment

You can file a claim online at facebookuserprivacysettlement.com or mail in a claim form.

You’ll need to provide some information about your account, including the email, phone number or username associated with it, along with how you’d like to get paid.

The payment amount isn’t clear yet. That will depend on how many people apply.

Also, a big chunk of the settlement will go to pay administrative costs, legal fees and the original users who filed the lawsuit. The remainder will be divided based on how many months users had active Facebook accounts, according to settlement documents.

Claims need to be filed by Aug. 25.

Users can opt out or file an objection until July 26. A judge plans to grant final approval to the settlement Sept. 7.

Next Up In News
Otis Redding III, son of legendary singer, dies at 59
Lightfoot extends pandemic lifeline to airport concessionaires on her way out the door
Long COVID study links people hospitalized with pneumonia early in the pandemic to severe cases, neurological problems
The Chicago Yacht Club has a new commodore, a woman — the first in the club’s 148-year history
Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend to death with rock, fatally shooting her current boyfriend
Year of the Incumbent? Only one sitting City Council member unseated this year — first time in a century
The Latest
Otis Redding III performs during Otis Redding 75th Birthday Celebration at the Macon City Auditorium on Sept. 11, 2016, in Macon, Georgia. The singer-guitarist has died at the age of 59.&nbsp;
Music
Otis Redding III, son of legendary singer, dies at 59
Redding was just 3 years old when his father, Otis Redding, perished along with several band members in a plane crash on Dec. 10, 1967. Redding and his brother, Dexter, formed the funk band The Reddings, which recorded six albums in the 1980s.
By Associated Press
 
Travelers at O’Hare International Airport in April 2021.
News
Lightfoot extends pandemic lifeline to airport concessionaires on her way out the door
Presiding over her last City Council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced an ordinance empowering Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee to negotiate new, more “limited relief” for O’Hare and Midway concessionaires.
By Fran Spielman
 
The White Sox’ Yoan Moncada is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list this weekend, but that won’t happen.
White Sox
Yoan Moncada will likely need rehab stint before returning to White Sox
“He’s getting better, but there’s a process to this thing,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) forces Simeon’s Sam Lewis (11) to adjust his shot.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Chris Riddle’s breakout, live period woes, portal impact
Watch out for the rise of Kenwood’s Chris Riddle.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Dr. Igor Koralnik (left), who heads a Northwestern Medicine clinic that studies the impact of COVID-19 on the brain.. He was part of a Northwestern team who reported finding a link between pneumonia hospitalizations and severe cases of long COVID.
Coronavirus
Long COVID study links people hospitalized with pneumonia early in the pandemic to severe cases, neurological problems
COVID complications “will stay with us for the foreseeable future,” a Northwestern Medicine researcher says. “Long COVID is a pandemic within the pandemic.”
By Brett Chase
 