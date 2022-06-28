The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Youngest Chicagoans focus of latest vaccination push

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are teaming up to open family vaccination clinics on the South Side throughout the summer.

By  Mariah Rush
   
Viktoria de Jong (right) talks to a 4-year-old boy sitting as he sits on his mother’s lap after getting his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in Morgan Park.

Mariah Rush/Sun-Times

With the COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under age 5 earlier this month, the push is continuing to get needles into those little arms.

To help accomplish that, the Chicago Department of Public Health is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to provide the vaccine at the health insurer’s Blue Door Neighborhood Center locations on the South and West side.

Family vaccination clinics will be held throughout the summer at Blue Door Neighborhood Centers in Pullman, Morgan Park and South Lawndale.

Over 2,000 children age 6 months to 5 years have been vaccinated since the vaccine was approved for that age group.

“These are vaccines that have been designed for the youngest children, they’re safe for the youngest children,” Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Tuesday at the Blue Door site in Morgan Park.

“And importantly, they’re effective for helping prevent against severe illness, preventing against long COVID and helping to stop the spread of COVID.”

Arwady urged families to vaccinate eligible children at one of the many available sites around the city — but also to contact their family doctor, because children should get the shot where they’ll be most comfortable.

“We know that young kids … care the most about the type of band-aids that they get,” Arwady said.

Joyce Chapman, Healthy Chicago Equity Zone’s lead coordinator with Phalanx Family Services, said the first step to boost vaccination rates is educating families on the vaccines.

“There are people that say, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want it. Oh, no, it’s going to kill me.’ And we get it,” Chapman said. “So we still give them the information and let them make a decision. And sometimes — it might be a month later — we’ll go back out, and they say, ‘I’m ready for the shot.’”

Later, Chapman watched a 4-year-old boy sit on his mother’s lap and take the shot without flinching.

Viktoria de Jong, a child life specialist with CDPH tasked with managing pain and making the process as easy as possible, sat in front of the young boy as he got his shot, and held up various gadgets with glittering lights to distract him.

“But he did so well,” de Jong said, smiling. “He was so brave.”

The Latest
Abortion-rights demonstrator Jessica Smith in front of the Hamilton County Court House in Chattanooga, Tenn. On Tuesday, a federal court allowed Tennessee’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy to take effect, citing the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case.
Nation/World
Abortion bans could leave close to half of U.S. obstetrics residents with inadequate training
OB/GYN accreditation rules require training in abortions for medical residents, who might use the same skills for treating miscarriages and other complications, doctors say.
By USA TODAY
 
Serena Williams lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) to 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France.
Tennis
Serena Williams loses opening match at Wimbledon
Williams was two points from advancing while serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set but couldn’t get closer.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.
City Hall
Catanzara blasts Lightfoot over comments about officers’ ‘incredible amount’ of time off
The mayor contends the amount of “respite baked into” the police contract makes Catanzara’s “narrative” about cops being worked “like mules” false.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police and fire work the scene where a 4-year-old by was killed in a basement fire in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, Sunday, June 26, 2022. 3 other children were rescued from the fire and are in critical condition, along with 2 other adults who are in good condition.
News
3 boys killed in West Side fire were trapped in basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, officials say
The children who died were 4, 6 and 11. The child’s mother was badly burned and inhaled smoke, likely while trying to find her children in their bedrooms, fire officials say
By David Struett
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s chief sustainability officer cited an asphalt plant that opened directly across from McKinley Park two years ago as an example of an industrial zoning issue that would get more public scrutiny under the mayor’s proposed ordinance.
Environment
City rejects $500 million in asphalt bids over pollution concerns
McKinley Park’s MAT Asphalt, others will have to resubmit bids later this year after new public health recommendations are issued.
By Brett Chase
 