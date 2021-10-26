 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed, 3 wounded, Monday in Chicago

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1400 block of West 60th Street.

A 17-year-old boy was shot July 21, 2021 in the Near West Side.
Two people were killed, and three others were wounded in shootings Oct. 25, 2021, in Chicago.
Two people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago including a man who was killed in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:47 a.m., he was standing in the 1400 block of West 60th Street when someone fired shots from a red Charger, Chicago police said. The 22-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours prior, a motorist was killed on the North Side when someone fired shots from an SUV that pulled alongside him near the southwest corner of Rosehill Cemetery. The man, 41, was shot in his chest around 5:10 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Western Avenue, police said. He lost control of the car and crashed into a building one block south. His two passengers, both men in their 40s, were either uninjured or suffered minor injuries. The shooter drove off, possibly in an older-model Acura SUV, with another person inside.

In non-fatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting in East Garfield Park. About 10:15 p.m., the teen was on the porch of a home in the 3800 block of West West End Street when someone shot him in the face, police said. There were no witnesses to the shooting. The teen was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Three people were killed, and twenty-six others were wounded in shootings last weekend citywide.

