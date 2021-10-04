 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago police shoot and kill man after answering domestic call in Gresham

The shooting occurred at 78th and Carpenter streets.

By David Struett
Police investigate near where a man was shot and killed in a shooting involving Chicago police Monday near 78th and Carpenter streets in Gresham.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Chicago police shot and killed a man while answering a call of a domestic disturbance in Gresham on the South Side Monday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to a home in the 78th and Carpenter streets around 7:35 a.m. and observed a “domestic altercation” and shot a man in his 30s, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

The man died from the gunshot wound, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. A woman was transported in good condition to a hospital, but it was unclear how she was injured, Merritt said.

Police did not give any details of what led to the shooting.

Ephraim Eaddy, spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said investigators were headed to the scene.

