10 shot Wednesday in Chicago

A 15-year-old girl and a man were wounded in a shooting in the 5700 block of South Justine Street when several people approached and opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
Ten people were shot October 6, 2021 in Chicago.
Ten people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago, including two teenagers.

A 21-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting early Wednesday in North Center.

The man was driving about 2 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue when someone inside a white Audi SUV fired shots at him, causing him to crash into a tree, meter box and restaurant door, Chicago police said.

The man left his car and threw a gun and drugs before he was apprehended by officers, police said. He wastransported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 15-year-old girl and a man were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

They were near the street in the 5700 block of South Justine Street when several people approached and opened fire about 5:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. A 40-year-old man was shot in the back and went to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Wednesday night, a 13-year old boy was wounded in a shooting on the Near West Side.

The boy was walking in the 6800 block of South Wolcott Avenue when two people came out of a gangway and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Comer’s Children Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At least six others were wounded in citywide gun violence.

Eight people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

