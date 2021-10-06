 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 killed, 7 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

A man was fatally shot and crashed in East Garfield Park.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 59-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle Sept. 27, 2021, in Albany Park.
One person was killed, and seven others were wounded in shootings Oct. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file

One person was killed, and seven others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who crashed his car after he was fatally shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 36-year-old was in a vehicle about 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and neck, Chicago police said. The man crashed his car into a nearby fence, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Jarrett Watson by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot and seriously wounded in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was inside a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 55th Street when he was struck in the arm, chest and leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition.

About an hour later, two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. Just before 5 p.m., the boys, 14 and 15, were near the front of a home in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when they were shot, police said. The younger boy suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the ankle. The older boy was struck in the ankle. Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, and eight others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Red Sox beat Yankees in AL wild-card game

Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to help the Red Sox advance to the AL Division Series against the Rays.

By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press

Former Bull Lauri Markkanen gets a rude welcome in return with Cavs

The Bulls kicked off the preseason in great fashion, dominating the Cavaliers in every aspect. Even sweeter, they showed Markkanen that the change of scenery he pushed for might end up being a big mistake.

By Joe Cowley

Third woman accuses radio host Eric Ferguson of inappropriate behavior: report

Melissa McGurren, former morning co-host on WTMX 101.9-FM, accused Ferguson of creating a "hostile working environment" in a court filing Tuesday, Chicago media columnist Robert Feder reported.

By Clare Proctor

4-year-old boy struck in hit-and-run in North Park: fire officials

Police responded to a call of a hit-and-run about 7:30 p.m. and found a child on the ground on West Foster Avenue and North Pulaski Road, police said.

By Mohammad Samra

High risk missing teen last seen in Belmont Gardens

Selena Torres, 13, was last seen at her residence Monday in the 2900 block of North Kolmar Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire