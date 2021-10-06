1 killed, 7 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed, and seven others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who crashed his car after he was fatally shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 36-year-old was in a vehicle about 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and neck, Chicago police said. The man crashed his car into a nearby fence, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Jarrett Watson by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot and seriously wounded in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was inside a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 55th Street when he was struck in the arm, chest and leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition.

About an hour later, two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. Just before 5 p.m., the boys, 14 and 15, were near the front of a home in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when they were shot, police said. The younger boy suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the ankle. The older boy was struck in the ankle. Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, and eight others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.