 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

A man was fatally shot in an attempted robbery in Hyde Park.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Three people were killed, and five others were wounded in shootings Nov. 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file

Three people were killed, and five others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Hyde Park, a few blocks north of the University of Chicago campus.

The man, 24, was on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East 54th Street when a dark-colored car pulled up and a gunman got out shortly before 2 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses told officers the man struggled with the robber and a shot went off, according to preliminary information from the scene. The man was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the robber got back in the car, which fled west on 54th Place.

Less than an hour later, a person was fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side. About 2:50 p.m., the male was near the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Harding Avenue, when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was struck in the head, legs, and back, and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side. About 2:50 p.m., the male was near the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Harding Avenue, when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was struck in the head, legs, and back, and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, two people were shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The two males, whose ages were unknown, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 79th Street about 7:30 p.m. when they were approached by two gunmen who opened fire, striking them in the chest, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were unknown.

Three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Twelve people were shot Monday citywide.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Person fatally shot in Austin

About 4:05 p.m., the male was near the street in the 200 block of North Central Avenue, when he was struck by gunfire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Person fatally shot in Lawndale

About 2:50 p.m., the male was near the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Harding Avenue, when he was shot multiple times.

By Sun-Times Wire

Signing Day: The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes

Kentucky and coach John Calipari have signed the best recruiting class in the country.

By Joe Henricksen

Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Signing Day breakdown: All the local recruits

This recruiting cycle was unlike any other. It’s been an extremely tough road for so many reasons for the seniors in the Class of 2022 over the past 18 months.

By Joe Henricksen

Marc-Andre Fleury shines as Blackhawks get revenge against Penguins

Fleury made 42 official saves and two more in the shootout as the Hawks won 3-2.

By Ben Pope