2 people killed, 3 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

The fatal attacks happened in Lakeview and South Chicago.

By Sun-Times Wire
Five people were shot, two fatally, November 10, 2021 in Chicago.
Two people were killed and three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

  • A man was found shot to death Wednesday night in South Chicago. The 50-year-old was discovered on the ground in the 2800 block of East 81st Street about 9:35 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
  • In Lakeview, a man shot and killed one of two gunmen during a confrontation outside his home. The man, 44, was sitting on the steps of his home in the 2900 block of North Wolcott Avenue when he heard a loud noise from the street about 11:15 p.m., police said. The man walked toward the noise and saw two people under a car, police said. The two crawled out and pulled out handguns and fired. The man pulled out his own gun and fired back, according to police. He struck one of the gunmen, 25, in the neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. His name hasn’t been released. The other gunman fled and has not been arrested, police said. The 44-year-old man, who has a concealed carry license, wasn’t injured and refused help from paramedics, according to police.
  • A 34-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Little Village. He was standing outside in the 2200 block of South Homan Avenue when someone riding a bicycle fired shots at him about 5:45 p.m., police said. He was struck in the thigh and shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
  • Hours later, a man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Ashburn on the South Side. The 40-year-old was shot in the head about 8:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
  • A man was shot while walking home in East Garfield Park. The man, 37, heard shots in the 3500 block of West Lake Street about 10:30 p.m. and fell to the ground to avoid being hit, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the elbow and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Eight people were shot, three fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

