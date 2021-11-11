 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed in Lake View shootout

A 25-year-old man fatally shot in the neck in the 2900 block of North Wolcott Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was killed in a shooting November 10, 2021 in Lake View.
A 25-year-old man was killed in a shootout late Wednesday in Lake View on the North Side.

A 44-year-old man was sitting in the steps of his home about 11:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Wolcott Avenue, when he heard a loud noise coming from the street, Chicago police said.

The man walked towards the noise and saw two males under a vehicle, police said.

The males crawled out from beneath the vehicle and pulled out their handguns before firing shots, police said.

The man pulled out his own gun and fired shots back, according to police.

He struck one of the suspects, 25, in the neck, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

The other male suspect fled the scene, police said.

The 44-year-old wasn’t injured and refused help from paramedics, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

