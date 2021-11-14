4 killed, 17 others wounded in Chicago shootings this weekend

At least four people were killed and 17 others wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.

The period was less violent than last weekend, when at least 10 people were killed and 42 others were wounded by gunfire citywide.

More than a quarter of this weekend’s victims were shot in the 11th police District on the West Side. Half of the weekend’s four murders were also in the 11th District, which covers much of the area around Garfield Park.

Homicides

A man was killed and woman wounded Sunday morning at a gathering in North Austin on the West Side. A 27-year-old man was fatally shot and a 30-year-old woman was hit in the leg in the 5900 block of West North Avenue about 12:05 a.m., police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died. His name hasn’t been released. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side. Stephen Boyd, 33, was in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when a car pulled up and fired in his direction about 7:25 a.m., police said. He was found on the sidewalk and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Darrell Russell, 28, was fatally shot Saturday evening in Austin on the West Side. He was found with a gunshot wound to his chest about 7:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was shot and killed while driving through Fifth City on the West Side. The 20-year-old was driving in the 300 block of South Homan Avenue when she was shot in the head about 11:35 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Triple shooting on West Side

Three men were wounded Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. They were attacked around 11:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street, police said. A 22-year-old was struck in the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said. A 19-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The third man, 24, was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.

Teen wounded

About five minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. He was in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue when someone in a passing gray car fired shots, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in good condition, police said.

At least 12 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.