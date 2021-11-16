 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman dies months after she was shot in Pilsen

Olivia Aguilera, 35, died Friday of complications from the gunshot wound she suffered during a fight July 8 in the 2100 block of South Ashland Avenue, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman died months after she was shot July 8, 2021 in the Heart of Chicago.
A woman died months after she was shot July 8, 2021, in the Heart of Chicago.
A woman who was shot during a fight over the summer in Pilsen near Benito Juarez Community Academy has died.

Olivia Aguilera, 35, died Friday of complications from the gunshot wound she suffered during a fight July 8 in the 2100 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

That day, Aguilera got into an altercation with another woman near Benito Juarez Community Academy when a car pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

Aguilera was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 16-year-old boy, who was a student at the school, was also shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition at the time, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

